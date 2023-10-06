The benefits of hiring workers with disabilities in carwashing

This month is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Observed each October, as noted on the U.S. Department of Labor’s website (www.dol.gov), NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit employers and employees.

Many of these employees are making an impact in the professional carwashing and detailing industries each and every day. In this issue, we highlight some of these employees who are contributing to the success of California-based Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, which is one of our country’s leading conveyor carwash chains.

Soapy Joe’s recently established a partnership with PRIDE Industries, the nation’s foremost employer of individuals with disabilities, as noted in this issue’s article, “Hired up.” As a result, the leading carwash company was able to identify a dependable source of exceptional talent that is taking the company to new heights.

The impact that these employees are having on customers as well as co-workers across many industries throughout the country has been remarkable. Specifically to the carwash market, their abilities to make a difference in an industry that has struggled with hiring and retaining quality employees for decades is immeasurable.

According to Human Resources Director Julie Smith, “They are some of our most dedicated employees. They come to work, they’re smiling and they’re ready for work. They’re excited for work.”

And, that excitement undoubtedly spreads throughout the workplace and customer base.

In addition to this month’s article, we also followed up with PRIDE Industries and Soapy Joe’s for a Wash Talk podcast episode, which is scheduled to post this month on Carwash.com and on our YouTube channel.

We encourage you to see how workers with disabilities can make a significant impact at your business. For more information on PRIDE Industries and to see how workers with disabilities can make a difference at your carwash business, please visit www.prideindustries.com.

In the next issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine, we also honor another exceptional group of Americans — our nation’s veterans. Over the past few months, we asked for nominations for our special section in the next issue, Veterans in Carwashing. We received many great submissions, and we look forward to sharing their stories in the next issue.