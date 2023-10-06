 The benefits of hiring workers with disabilities in carwashing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
People

Creating opportunities for success

Carwashes can find retention and other benefits in employees with disabilities.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

This month is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Observed each October, as noted on the U.S. Department of Labor’s website (www.dol.gov), NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit employers and employees.

Related Articles

Many of these employees are making an impact in the professional carwashing and detailing industries each and every day. In this issue, we highlight some of these employees who are contributing to the success of California-based Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, which is one of our country’s leading conveyor carwash chains.

Soapy Joe’s recently established a partnership with PRIDE Industries, the nation’s foremost employer of individuals with disabilities, as noted in this issue’s article, “Hired up.” As a result, the leading carwash company was able to identify a dependable source of exceptional talent that is taking the company to new heights.

The impact that these employees are having on customers as well as co-workers across many industries throughout the country has been remarkable. Specifically to the carwash market, their abilities to make a difference in an industry that has struggled with hiring and retaining quality employees for decades is immeasurable.

According to Human Resources Director Julie Smith, “They are some of our most dedicated employees. They come to work, they’re smiling and they’re ready for work. They’re excited for work.”

And, that excitement undoubtedly spreads throughout the workplace and customer base.

In addition to this month’s article, we also followed up with PRIDE Industries and Soapy Joe’s for a Wash Talk podcast episode, which is scheduled to post this month on Carwash.com and on our YouTube channel.

We encourage you to see how workers with disabilities can make a significant impact at your business. For more information on PRIDE Industries and to see how workers with disabilities can make a difference at your carwash business, please visit www.prideindustries.com.

In the next issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine, we also honor another exceptional group of Americans — our nation’s veterans. Over the past few months, we asked for nominations for our special section in the next issue, Veterans in Carwashing. We received many great submissions, and we look forward to sharing their stories in the next issue. 

You May Also Like

Featured

Double-down on marketing

Costs are up, but how about your carwash business’ advertising budget?

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

Companies are feeling the impact of inflation and other macro trends that are causing them to pause normal operations and take a closer examination of expenses and costs. For some line items, that closer examination could be a quick glance. Products — need those. Utilities — not much to do about those either. But, how about the marketing budget?

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Call for nominees for inaugural Veterans in Carwashing

We are looking for candidates who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces and are working in the carwashing and/or detailing industries.

By PCD Staff
Vehicle Care Rock Star: Zach Stroud

Zach Stroud, district manager for Buckeye Express Car Wash, is recognized in Babcox Media’s inaugural awards program.

By Rich DiPaolo
Leading women in carwashing: Liseth Zeledon

Liseth Zeledon is the site manager – Miramar for El Car Wash.

By Melissa Pirkey
Executive Interview: Q&A with Bob Fox

In this series, we catch up with market insiders on industry trends and issues.

By Melissa Pirkey

Other Posts

Wash away your tax burden

Unveiling the benefits of Cost Segregation and Bonus Depreciation for carwash operators.

By Sean Lichterman
Separating from the crowd

Use these strategies to thrive in saturated markets.

By Rich DiPaolo
The great saturation debate

Is the carwash industry building too many locations?

By Rich DiPaolo
Enhancing the carwashing experience for senior customers

Strategies for carwash owners and operators when serving this customer base.

By Olivia Turner