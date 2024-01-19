 OPW acquires Transchem Group

OPW acquires Transchem Group

HAMILTON, Ohio — Transchem offers a variety of chemical and cleaning products as well as private label and custom chemical blending solutions.

By PCD Staff
HAMILTON, Ohio — OPW announced in a press release that it has acquired Transchem Group.

Transchem will now become part of OPW’s Vehicle Wash Solutions platform, which also includes brands like PDQ, Belanger and Innovative Control Systems.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Transchem offers a variety of chemical and cleaning products including premium brands, such as Turtle Wax Pro and Autolux chemistry; True Vue 2 chemical management; ClearWash water reclaim systems; and Soax pressure washers.

Transchem also offers private label and custom chemical blending solutions, as well as Digital Mosaic, a proven technology platform that helps carwash operators manage their subscriptions and loyalty programs.

“We are excited to have Transchem join the OPW team, expanding OPW VWS’ portfolio of world-class solutions that helps our customers’ carwashes perform better, safer and more sustainably,” said Keith Moye, vice president and general manager of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. “With Transchem, OPW VWS will now offer a variety of chemistry solutions to help drive success for carwash operators around the world. And like OPW VWS, Transchem has been serving the vehicle wash industry for decades with an intense focus on crafting products that help keep people and the environment safe.”

OPW’s portfolio of vehicle wash solutions is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, offering tunnel and in-bay automatic wash systems, payment terminals, process controls, management software, automation systems and now chemistry and water reclaim systems.

“At Transchem we pride ourselves on building true long-term partnerships with our customers, and we are excited to join a company that shares the same values,” said Nathan Ewing, president of Transchem. “OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions is the perfect partner to continue driving Transchem’s growth and maintaining high standards of customer service for our existing and new customers.”

Express Wash Concepts to open 94th express wash location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early 2024.

By PCD Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release its continued strategic core market expansion with the opening of the company’s 94th express carwash location at 5918 Dorr Street in Toledo, Ohio.

With the opening of the new Dorr Street location, Express Wash Concepts now operates seven locations throughout Greater Toledo under the Clean Express Auto Wash brand.

