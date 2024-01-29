OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions to highlight fleet carwash system at 2024 NADA Show

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions has announced in a press release that it will be exhibiting its vehicle wash equipment in Booth No. 3641W at the National Automobile Dealers Association’s upcoming 2024 NADA Show, which will be held from Feb. 2-4, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

With an eye on delivering the best vehicle wash solutions for the auto-dealer market, OPW VWS will be featuring the insta-KLEEN Drive-Thru Fleet Car Wash System from Belanger at the show, according to the release.

Dubbed the “Car A Minute Wash,” insta-KLEEN has been designed to be a severe-duty, drive-thru vehicle wash system that can meet the unique needs of automobile dealers and other businesses that employ a fleet of vehicles.

The insta-KLEEN system features a heavy-duty, aircraft-grade aluminum framework that houses minimal moving parts.

Instead, when motion is required, the system actuates the wash process through the use of automotive-rated bearings and lube-free pivot points that are built for reliable, maintenance-free operation and long service life.

Additionally, unlike “rollover” systems that require the entire wash unit to sweep over each vehicle, the insta-KLEEN framework remains in place, allowing it to achieve the highest level of structural integrity.

What truly separated the insta-KLEEN from the competition, though, is its proven ability to produce a clean vehicle in 60 seconds or less.

This not only fast tracks the wash process, but it also means that less water and electricity are needed to facilitate the process.

Energy is also saved because the system doesn’t have to move over the vehicle, meaning it can require as little as 4 horsepower of electrical power per wash. In terms of water consumption, freshwater usage is minimal, especially if the wash is outfitted with a water-recovery system.

OPW VWS will also be displaying the new insta-KLEEN XT wash system in Booth No. 3641W.

The insta-KLEEN XT offers the same design features and operational advantages of the original insta-KLEEN system, the company said, but has a vehicle clearance height of 114 inches (9.5 feet), which is 24 inches higher than the 90-inch vehicle clearance of the standard insta-KLEEN system.

This extra clearance enables the insta-KLEEN XT to accommodate the taller “sprinter-style” delivery vans that are now a common sight on the nation’s roads.

Both the insta-KLEEN and insta-KLEEN XT systems can be customized to meet the unique needs of the operator’s wash offering through the availability of accessories like Prep Jet, Blast Arch, Water-Reclaim System, DuraTrans XD Conveyor, Presoak Arch, Wave Low Side Washer, DuraScrubber Tire Cleaner, Spot-Free Rinse and a wide array of dryers.