 Wash Talk Ep. 190: OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing

Rich and Mack discuss OPW VWS’s acquisition of Transchem, highlighting the positive impacts of joining the OPW VWS family on service capabilities across various regions and markets.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mack Ewing, director of strategic initiatives for Transchem Group, to delve into the recent acquisition of Transchem Group by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS).

Ewing explores the significance of this acquisition for Transchem and the opportunities it presents to their customers. Ewing also shares insights into the steps being taken to ensure a seamless integration into the OPW VWS family and what the future vision for collaboration with OPW VWS’s existing carwash brands positively impact the company’s ability to serve customers in various regions and vertical markets.

The episode concludes with a glimpse into the exciting innovations and developments Transchem customers can anticipate because of this collaboration with OPW VWS and the transition process for existing Transchem customers and the benefits of Digital Mosaic, a technology platform.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Tune in to hear how Kyle Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

By Brian Ankney
Published:

In our latest Wash Talk episode, Kyle Martin sheds light on the current shift toward in-bay automatic tunnels. These systems have surged in popularity for their environmental and economic benefits, offering a more sustainable solution by reducing water usage compared to residential carwash practices. What's more, their design eliminates the need for attendants, allowing for round-the-clock service and slashing overhead costs, making them an attractive option for carwash owners.

Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Mattingly shares his vision of the future of carwashing including advancements in data collection and a focus on strong brand development.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 179: WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 100 locations

Rich DiPaolo and Clayton Clark discuss WhiteWater’s mission to be a top operator in the carwash market and how it has adapted to changing market conditions over the past two years.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corp.

In addition to discussing water reclamation systems, Stuart takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future!

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 177: Logan Lawson of Sensor Dynamix

Discover how Sensor Dynamix’s innovative sensors empower carwash owners and operators with real-time insights, enabling them to promptly address any issues that arise.

By Brian Ankney

OPW to highlight fleet carwash system at 2024 NADA Show

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — insta-KLEEN has been designed to be a severe-duty, drive-thru vehicle wash system that can meet the unique needs of automobile dealers.

By PCD Staff
OPW acquires Transchem Group

HAMILTON, Ohio — Transchem offers a variety of chemical and cleaning products as well as private label and custom chemical blending solutions.

By PCD Staff
C K Enterprises acquires Hydro-spray

LONE JACK, Mo. — C K Enterprises will integrate Hydro-spray’s expertise in self-serve and in-bay automatic carwash systems with its own technologies and cleaning chemical expertise.

By PCD Staff
MPE Partners, Appearance Technology Group acquire P&S Detail Products

CLEVELAND and BOSTON — P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

By PCD Staff
