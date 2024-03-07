Wash Talk Ep. 190: OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mack Ewing, director of strategic initiatives for Transchem Group, to delve into the recent acquisition of Transchem Group by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS).

Ewing explores the significance of this acquisition for Transchem and the opportunities it presents to their customers. Ewing also shares insights into the steps being taken to ensure a seamless integration into the OPW VWS family and what the future vision for collaboration with OPW VWS’s existing carwash brands positively impact the company’s ability to serve customers in various regions and vertical markets.

The episode concludes with a glimpse into the exciting innovations and developments Transchem customers can anticipate because of this collaboration with OPW VWS and the transition process for existing Transchem customers and the benefits of Digital Mosaic, a technology platform.

