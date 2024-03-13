Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings announced in a press release the appointment of Bethany Gillam as chief people officer, effective immediately.

Gillam — most recently vice president of human resources at Omni Hotels & Resorts — will oversee talent recruitment and development, compensation and benefits, and all other aspects of human resources.

“Bethany has a pivotal role in shaping our company culture,” said Mammoth CEO David Hoffmann. “She will have a razor focus on building a Mammoth workplace that is inclusive, supportive and assures personal and professional growth for all team members.”

Gilliam is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in hotel administration.

She will partner with the Mammoth operations team across Mammoth’s regional footprint leveraging her significant service industry expertise.

“Mammoth has seen phenomenal growth driven by a strong commitment to customer service,” said Gillam. “One of my top goals is to build on our great foundation and help team members design career paths that allow them to take advantage of the many growth opportunities that exist within our company.”

Gillam will oversee employee engagement, learning and development and internal communications at Mammoth with a strong emphasis on culture building, mentoring and creating an environment of feedback and open dialogue.