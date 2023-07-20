 Lucas Oil launches all-new online experience

Lucas Oil launches all-new online experience

INDIANAPOLIS — New intuitive categories will help customers find the right products that fit their needs to extend the life of their vehicle.

By PCD Staff
lucas oil new website

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Products announced in a press release the launch of its all-new website, which features an elevated brand experience, visual lifestyle elements, more intuitive navigation and engaging product discovery.

Everyone ranging from casual vehicle owners to hardcore automotive enthusiasts will be able to find the right products that fit their lifestyle, extend the life of their vehicle and solve common problems, the company said. 

New intuitive categories, customer testimonials and an all-new Lucas Oil Ambassador section helps highlight the brand’s commitment to excellence as a pioneer in the additive industry.

The site also includes:

  • New lifestyle brand elements and content
  • Retail store finder
  • Links to online retailers
  • Mobile and Tablet Friendly Experience
  • Exclusive Lucas Oil Brand Ambassador features
  • Lucas Oil newsroom
  • Spotlight on Lucas Oil Philanthropy
  • And much more 

“As the brand positions itself for future growth, we’ve been engaged in intensive efforts to kickstart a gradual evolution in communicating stronger brand and product messaging — and the new LucasOil.com is a first reflection of our team’s work,” said Melissa Wonser, vice president of marketing for Lucas Oil. “From an enhanced visual look and feel from a lifestyle brand perspective, exciting Lucas Oil ambassador content to easier navigation and focus on how our hard-working, problem-solving products make everyday life easier for our customers, we’re making the world of Lucas more accessible and more engaging online for both our core customer base, as well as new audiences into the future. This is only the start of what will be an ever-evolving site, with new features and content that will be introduced over time.”   

Visit www.lucasoil.com.

Avatar
