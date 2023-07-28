AMSOIL launches 3 new specialized motor oil families



AMSOIL has introduced two new lines of premium synthetic lubricants and refreshed another with targeted benefits for drivers who want boosted protection and performance.





AMSOIL 100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil is purpose-built for the unique demands of high-mileage engines to help extend vehicle life. Engineered for vehicles with over 75,000 miles, AMSOIL 100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil helps reduce oil consumption and preserve horsepower. Formulated with robust detergency and seal conditioners to help remove deposit buildup and restore performance, it cleans and protects engines against oil breakdown and leaks for up to 12,000 miles or one year. AMSOIL 100% Synthetic High-Mileage Motor Oil helps boost preventive maintenance programs and is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30 viscosities.



AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil

A Hybrid vehicle’s internal combustion engine (ICE) endures a unique set of challenges. AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil is a premium upgrade over vehicle-manufacturer oils, featuring an advanced synthetic formulation specially designed for the unique operating conditions these engines face. It is purpose-built to combat issues common to HEV and PHEV vehicles, including infrequent engine use and increased stop/start activity. A boosted dose of corrosion inhibitors helps fight condensation-related problems to maintain optimal engine performance. It flows quickly to reach critical engine components and helps keep the combustion chamber clean. AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil delivers purpose-built protection for the hybrid drive cycle to maximize hybrid engine life, efficiency and performance. It is available in 0W-16 and 0W-20 viscosities.



AMSOIL Extended-Life 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

AMSOIL Extended-Life 100% Synthetic Motor Oil is overbuilt for road warriors, allowing them to confidently drive up to 20,000 miles (32,000 km) or one year. Featuring a proprietary blend of advanced synthetic base oils and a boosted additive package, AMSOIL Extended-Life 100% Synthetic Motor Oil promotes cleanliness and prolonged engine life. It protects against the harmful effects of low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) that have plagued vehicles that combine gasoline direct-injection (GDI) and turbochargers. A boosted additive package neutralizes acids and resists sludge, corrosion and carbon deposits to guard advanced engines and promote longevity. AMSOIL Extended-Life 100% Synthetic Motor Oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 10W-40 viscosities.

