Connect with us
0
risk, money

Starting a Carwash

Risk tolerance

As carwash competition closes in, how will your business perform?
Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Ask 50 carwashing and detailing professionals about the sudden — albeit steady — increase in acquiring and building new wash locations over the past decade, and you might get a handful of different reactions, ranging from excitement about the trend and remarks about how it’s required for the future stability and growth of our industry to concerns surrounding the negative impacts of oversaturation.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

But, one thing everyone can agree on is that this trend is happening and is projected only to intensify in coming years.

“There are some corners in Houston [where] you can see four carwashes within line of sight on one corner of one street,” remarked Justin Alford during a recent PC&D Unscripted video interview.

In that same insightful interview with Alford, he also cited challenges around building and developing new carwash locations. Operators like Alford are confronted with higher costs and stricter zoning and permitting processes to build new these days.

And, while the larger investor or private equity-backed chains might be able to fund these projects more seamlessly, operators with one or just a few locations may have more to lose, forcing many of these operators to remain conservative in their growth strategies and approaches to building or acquiring.

In other words, when acquiring or building results in elevated risk, risk assessment and tolerance become uneven among operators, regardless of profitability, years in business or the desire to grow.

“The risk is going up … when you start spending $5 or $6 million [on a carwash], you have to wash a lot of cars,” Alford noted. “The return to make it work is a lot different than it was when you were building a facility for $1 million 20 to 25 years ago.”

Advertisement

In addition to securing adequate and substantial funding to build today, Alford also stated that developing on the local level is becoming more complicated these days compared to decades ago.

But, while these challenges and others are causing many operators to halt or reconsider growth opportunities, the good news is that experts say there is enough volume to go around to support any well-run carwash type or location, regardless of how many sites the operator owns.

The larger, regional chains that support membership programs will have stronger buying power and customer influence by offering convenience. However, the small and mid-sized operator with a strong market presence and reputation still has a secure future in the industry.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Starting a Carwash: Explaining the SBA 504 Green Loan Program

Starting a Carwash: Flow and grow with site design

Guest Post: Real estate financing for the carwash industry: the SBA 504 loan

Starting a Carwash: Understanding private equity

Advertisement

on

Risk tolerance

on

4 ways to reduce risk in site selection

on

Financing distressed carwash acquisitions

on

Investing in a carwash education
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings acquires Fast Trac Car Washes

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: “Damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead!”

Carwash News: Driven Brands makes a slew of acquisitions

Carwash News: Dover and OPW acquire ICS

Carwash News: NCS announces recapitalization with Berkshire Partners

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Unscripted 23: Updates from ICA

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect