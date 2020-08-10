PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Justin Alford, co-owner of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Benny’s Car Wash about the creation and evolution of express carwashing.
For instance, Alford notes that his chain created the express exterior carwash format in 2001 as a response to customer needs.
Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Unscripted series.