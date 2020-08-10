Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Rich DiPaolo speaks with industry pioneer Justin Alford about his chain’s role in revolutionizing the carwash market.

Advertisement

Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s (PC&D) newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Justin Alford, co-owner of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Benny’s Car Wash about the creation and evolution of express carwashing.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Alford notes that his chain created the express exterior carwash format in 2001 as a response to customer needs.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 6: Tommy’s Express Announces Leadership Changes, New Divisions

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 5: NRCC 2020 & 2021 Show Updates

Video: Carwash Connection: Application arches

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 2: Carwash M&A During A Pandemic

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

on

Newsmakers Ep. 7: True Blue acquires 5 locations

on

Carwash Connection: Foam advances

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 3: Updates in SEO and Digital Marketing
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Detailing: The evolution of express detailing

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises announces Genstar Capital partnership

Carwash News: Market Focus: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 31: How to Create a Successful Brand

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect