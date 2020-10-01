It has been a pleasure covering the professional carwashing and detailing industry since 2012 for many reasons.

Click Here to Read More

One specific reason, which I would like to highlight in this month’s column, is reporting on and discussing the acts of kindness throughout the years that have been put forth by countless operators, suppliers, consultants and manufacturers.

For numerous causes and the people who are affected and involved, the industry’s response and charitable acts of kindness — often going unnoticed — have impacted and touched lives in need or deserving.

There are many examples I can highlight, but some recent and upcoming altruistic acts include Motor City Wash Works’ online charity auction, which was held online this year due to COVID-19 concerns and has raised over $750,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 2012; 7 Flags Car Wash’s partnership with California Strong to raise over $5,400 for families affected by the LNU Lightning Complex fire; and Grace for Vets coming up on Nov. 11th, which has offered free carwashes to veterans as well as active military personnel since 2003.

These are just three recent actions taken by companies and leaders in our industry that are making a difference in others’ lives. However, there are numerous other carwashes and companies in this industry making a difference every day, and it would be impossible to note them all in this space.