Newsmakers Ep. 10: Motor City Wash Works’ Virtual Charity Drive Update

In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo connects with Rich Belanger, vice president of operations, and Jim Utterback, director of marketing, from Motor City Wash Works, about the company’s recent virtual charity drive to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which you can read about here .

Belanger and Utterback explain some of the differences between their usual live auction and the virtual one as well as go behind some of the numbers for the event.

