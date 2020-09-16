Connect with us
Newsmakers Ep. 10: Motor City Wash Works’ Virtual Charity Drive Update

 

Rich DiPaolo catches up with Motor City Wash Works’ Rich Belanger and Jim Utterback for an update on its annual event to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo connects with Rich Belanger, vice president of operations, and Jim Utterback, director of marketing, from Motor City Wash Works, about the company’s recent virtual charity drive to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which you can read about here.

Belanger and Utterback explain some of the differences between their usual live auction and the virtual one as well as go behind some of the numbers for the event.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Newsmakers series.

