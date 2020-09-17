Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 37: How to Host a Charity Drive

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Washes, who offers tips for how to host a charity drive at a carwash and highlights the upcoming Grace for Vets event.

Grace for Vets is an annual event on Veterans Day (Nov. 11th) where carwashes can sign up to offer free washes to all who have served in the armed forces. You can learn more at www.graceforvets.org.

For more information about Curtis’ company, visit www.splashcarwashes.com.  

