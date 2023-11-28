 Quick Quack acts quick to save streak - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Quick Quack acts quick to save streak

PROVO, Utah — The leading conveyor carwash chain stepped up to save a fan’s attendance streak.

By PCD Staff

PROVO, Utah — BYU football superfan Jonathan Hokanson has attended every BYU football game — home or away — since 2021, according to a news story from KSL Sports.

Hokanson, decked out head to toe in BYU swag, follows the Cougars and dedicates his travels to his Grandpa Fred, who passed away in 2021 and was a huge BYU football fan.

A streak that began with a game against Arizona in Las Vegas, he has attended 37 consecutive games since then.

However, this Cougars season created some “logistical challenges” and it appeared that the streak would come to an end.

“Before the season began this year, I felt like my streak was going to end since all of BYU’s away games were too far to drive to and it would get pretty expensive,” Hokanson said to KSL Sports.

After Hokanson broke the news on social media of the streak potentially ending, it caught the attention of California-based carwash company Quick Quack Car Wash.

“About an hour after I made the post, I received a message from Travis Kimball of Quick Quack Car Wash that said Quick Quack Car Wash would potentially want to sponsor my flight,” Hokanson said to KSL Sports. “When I first saw the message, I was shocked and also a little skeptical because it seemed too good to be true. I have seen and heard of people getting sponsored to do certain things, but never in a million years did I think I would have a flight to a BYU Football game sponsored by Quick Quack Car Wash.”

But, why Quick Quack?

“Four of the five original founders of Quick Quack Car Wash attended BYU and are somewhat of superfans themselves,” wrote Travis Kimball, founding partner and CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash to KSL Sports. “Sponsoring BYU Football and other sports has been a dream come true for them. When we saw the post about a fellow fan’s impressive streak to visit home and away games ending, it seemed like a very simple way to pay it forward on a week where we focus on things for which we are grateful.”

According to the news story, Quick Quack paid for the flight to Oklahoma to watch BYU take on OSU, including a first-class seat.

Hokanson also got help from others along his journey to extend the streak.

Read the full news story here.

