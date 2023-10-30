EnerSys, CTEK announce strategic collaboration to bring high-performance chargers to global markets

READING, Pa. — EnerSys announced it has joined forces with CTEK to introduce a new era of high-quality chargers.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with EnerSys and its renowned ODYSSEY battery brand,” said Henk Lubberts, global director of original equipment at CTEK. “This collaboration signifies a commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Together, we will power the future of battery charging and storage solutions, ensuring that quality, performance and adaptability remain at the forefront of our offerings.”

The new series of chargers will become a part of the ODYSSEY battery charger portfolio and are designed to efficiently charge a variety of ODYSSEY battery models as well as other quality brands of Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) flooded lead acid and lithium batteries.

Engineered with built-in temperature controls and a battery status indicator, ODYSSEY battery chargers will be available in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and North American markets (USA and Canada) in 5A, 15A and 25A variants.

“EnerSys has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional power and performance to our customers and our legacy brand of ODYSSEY batteries is a testament to this commitment,” said Dave McMullen, senior director of global marketing, transportation & specialty at EnerSys. “This collaboration with CTEK will enhance our offerings in global transportation by providing cutting-edge charging technology that complements our world-class ODYSSEY battery portfolio. Together, we’re poised to empower our customers with reliable, efficient and sustainable energy solutions.”

EnerSys and CTEK will showcase the new line of ODYSSEY battery chargers at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, at ODYSSEY battery booth #23659 and CTEK booth #23555.

This year’s show will take place Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

