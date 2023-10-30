 EnerSys, CTEK announce strategic collaboration to bring high-performance chargers to global markets

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

EnerSys, CTEK announce strategic collaboration to bring high-performance chargers to global markets

READING, Pa. — The new series of chargers will become a part of the ODYSSEY battery charger portfolio and are designed to efficiently charge a variety of battery models.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

READING, Pa. — EnerSys announced it has joined forces with CTEK to introduce a new era of high-quality chargers. 

Related Articles

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with EnerSys and its renowned ODYSSEY battery brand,” said Henk Lubberts, global director of original equipment at CTEK. “This collaboration signifies a commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Together, we will power the future of battery charging and storage solutions, ensuring that quality, performance and adaptability remain at the forefront of our offerings.” 

The new series of chargers will become a part of the ODYSSEY battery charger portfolio and are designed to efficiently charge a variety of ODYSSEY battery models as well as other quality brands of Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) flooded lead acid and lithium batteries.

Engineered with built-in temperature controls and a battery status indicator, ODYSSEY battery chargers will be available in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and North American markets (USA and Canada) in 5A, 15A and 25A variants.

“EnerSys has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional power and performance to our customers and our legacy brand of ODYSSEY batteries is a testament to this commitment,” said Dave McMullen, senior director of global marketing, transportation & specialty at EnerSys. “This collaboration with CTEK will enhance our offerings in global transportation by providing cutting-edge charging technology that complements our world-class ODYSSEY battery portfolio. Together, we’re poised to empower our customers with reliable, efficient and sustainable energy solutions.”

EnerSys and CTEK will showcase the new line of ODYSSEY battery chargers at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, at ODYSSEY battery booth #23659 and CTEK booth #23555.

This year’s show will take place Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

For more information on EnerSys and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com.

To follow the latest ODYSSEY battery news, visit our website at www.odysseybattery.com.

You May Also Like

The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruc-tion and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.
EV Bizz

How EV technology could transform auto interior design

Without the need to accommodate a bulky internal combustion engine and transmission, the architecture allows for a larger interior and flat floor.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Electrification is driving the greatest paradigm shift in the automotive industry in more than a century. Modern battery electric vehicle (BEV) powertrains are changing the way cars, trucks and SUVs are designed, engineered and manufactured. And one of the biggest changes will be noticed by consumers the moment they sit inside their new electric vehicle.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Action needed to keep charging from short circuiting EV purchase consideration

TROY, Mich. — J.D. Power study reveals that 26% of shoppers say they are “very likely” to consider purchasing an EV.

By PCD Staff
7 Automakers Unite to Create High-Powered Charging Network

The joint venture will include the development of a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers.

By PCD Staff
Autotrader names 10 best EVs of 2023

ATLANTA — To compile this list, Autotrader’s editorial team drove and lived with the 2023 model-year electric cars. Only pure EVs were allowed on the list; there are no hybrids, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

By PCD Staff
EV charging infrastructure market to reach $121.09B by 2030

The need for fast chargers is increasing day by day to keep up with the demand.

By David Sickels

Other Posts

AAA Car Guide – EVs lead the way in 2023 

HEATHROW, Fla. — The guide provides consumers with reviews, based on testing by AAA engineers, highlighting how many ADAS are included in the vehicle, along with other criteria and information.

By PCD Staff
Mitchell publishes EV Collision Insights report

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — New report highlights the electric vehicle trends impacting auto insurers and collision repairers.

By PCD Staff
electric vehicle crash
Mullen says energy management module adds 60% to EV range

BREA, Calif. — Testing of a high-volume OEM electric vehicle resulted in a calculated increase in range from 269 to 431 miles, the company reports.

By PCD Staff
Try before you buy

MESA, Ariz. — New report says 78% of Americans would consider renting an EV.

By PCD Staff