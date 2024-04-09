 Autel releases AC Elite G2 charging series

Autel releases AC Elite G2 charging series 

The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.

By Christian Hinton
Autel AC Elite G2 chargers

Autel Energy released the next generation of its MaxiCharger AC Elite EV charger series, the G2 business (commercial) and home (residential) models. The AC Elite G2 series was given the 2024 iF Design Award for best automotive product design.

According to Autel, the AC Elite G2 was designed to provide charging capabilities for a wide range of vehicle brands. With a charging power of up to 19.2kW (80A), it surpasses the charging power of most household chargers at 11kW (50A). The charger can be used in various settings such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas. Autel said its design allows for customization through the replacement of the cover, and the structural design enables users to install it efficiently.

“The AC Elite G2 is positioned to revolutionize the EV charging landscape,” said Shane Long, chief technology officer of Autel Energy. “It’s engineered with the latest intelligent vehicle technology, wireless networking and AI-driven optimization features, and it’s guaranteed to free up your capacity.”

The Autel MaxiCharger AC Elite G2 Home and Business models are currently available for pre-order, with a delivery date of May of this year, Autel said. For more information, visit autelenergy.us.

EV Bizz

Squad Solar Buggy introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — This compact solar car charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — Squad Mobility presented its solar buggy Special Edition at the recent CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

According to the company’s press release, The Squad is a compact and affordable solar car that charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

