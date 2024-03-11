 High-powered EV charging network begins operations in North America

High-powered EV charging network begins operations in North America

TORRANCE, Calif. — With Seth Cutler as CEO, IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

By PCD Staff
With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the chief executive officer, the release stated that IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

TORRANCE, Calif. — IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities, and is now officially commencing operations, according to a press release.

IONNA is a joint venture of seven automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the chief executive officer, the release stated that IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

Cutler brings a wealth of experience in electric mobility and charging to shape the joint venture.

In his role as senior vice president of technical operations at EV Connect, Cutler drastically expanded the network of charging station manufacturers, the release stated.

Most recently serving as the president and chief operations officer, he started several initiatives to transform the company from a “start-up” to a “scale-up” phase.

Before joining EV Connect, Cutler took the lead in engineering, orchestrating the development and implementation of a high-powered charging network as chief engineer in the early phase of Electrify America.

He started his career at General Electric (GE), where his roles included that of general manager of EV infrastructure.

In this capacity, he focused on the development, manufacturing and deployment of charging stations, contributing significantly to GE’s footprint in the electric mobility sector.

“I am honored to lead IONNA and work alongside these esteemed automakers in shaping the future of electric mobility. Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the entire EV charging experience and helping to drive widespread EV adoption,” said Cutler.

IONNA’s charging network will be accessible to all electric vehicles with NACS or CCS connectors and aims to provide a seamless, vehicle-integrated, best-in-class charging experience, the company stated.

This will be realized by providing various amenities, such as restrooms, food service, and retail operations nearby or within the same complex, digital integration and appealing locations.

Customers can expect convenient locations that will come with canopies wherever possible to even further focus on unprecedented customer comfort and charging ease.

The network’s functions and services will facilitate seamless integration with participating automakers’ in-vehicle and in-app experiences, encompassing reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management and additional features.

IONNA’s charging stations are intended to be powered by renewable energy, and backed by the combined quality, reliability and resources of the world’s leading automakers.

IONNA targets to establish a minimum of 30,000 high-powered charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America.

The joint venture anticipates opening its first charging stations in the United States in 2024, with plans for expansion into Canada at a later stage.

Each site will feature multiple high-powered chargers to facilitate long-distance journeys, aligning with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers.

Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024
electric vehicles at chargers
To support growing EV adoption across the US, LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.
SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

By PCD Staff
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Inc.have announced in a press release the opening of the first 17 locations of their previously announced national electric vehicle fast charging network.

Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

Star Charge expands manufacturing to US to meet demand

The company will establish a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, that will begin EV charger production in Q1 2024.

By PCD Staff
The company will establish a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, that will begin EV charger production in Q1 2024.
asTech announces scanning support for Tesla vehicles

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle.

By PCD Staff
NAPA strives to narrow the EV tech training gap via tooling

Recognizing that tooling is an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is introducing a full line of insulated hand tools.

By PCD Staff
Beam Global launches third-gen 160 mph wind-rated EV chargers

SAN DIEGO — Beam EV ARC systems are rated to withstand winds of 160 mph and can operate in up to 9.5 feet of flooding.

By PCD Staff

EVCS, Lyft launch new EV charging program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

By PCD Staff
ASE Education Foundation updates standards for EV training

LEESBURG, Va. — The foundation revised its accreditation standards to address high-voltage systems in collision and truck repair programs.

By PCD Staff
Autel Energy opens Innovation Center for EV product integrations

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — The center will provide a space for activities including product and vehicle integrations testing, as well as shed light on the performance, viability and scalability of products under development.

By PCD Staff
EnerSys, CTEK announce strategic collaboration to bring high-performance chargers to global markets

READING, Pa. — The new series of chargers will become a part of the ODYSSEY battery charger portfolio and are designed to efficiently charge a variety of battery models.

By PCD Staff