 Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging

Together, the companies are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging

Fermata Energy will integrate its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services platform with bidirectional EV chargers manufactured by BorgWarner. Together, the companies said they are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs.

Related Articles

The integration of Fermata Energy’s software with BorgWarner’s hardware includes both of their UL-certified 60kW and 125kW chargers. The companies said the announcement is a step toward accelerating the availability of intelligent bidirectional technology for a much broader range of medium- and heavy-duty transportation use cases. It also paves the way for broad use in the North American market by enabling Fermata Energy’s innovative platform to optimize V2X bidirectional charging commands with a Combined Charging System (CCS) communication protocol.

Fermata Energy said it is actively working with various automotive OEMs to embed bidirectional charging capabilities. For example, in November, Fermata Energy announced a strategic research project with Toyota Motor North America and San Diego Gas & Electric Company. In 2022, Nissan approved Fermata Energy’s FE-15 bidirectional charger as the first ever bidirectional charger for use with the Nissan Leaf in the U.S. without impacting the vehicle’s battery warranty.

Fermata said this announcement also grants fleet operators access to diverse value streams across numerous utility service territories to accelerate the adoption of bidirectional technology and transition to renewable energy.

Fermata Energy and BorgWarner recently collaborated on Canada’s first bidirectional EV charging hub, which launched in British Columbia in December 2023.

You May Also Like

New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range
With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the chief executive officer, the release stated that IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries
Electric vehicle (EV) charging in cold, snow
EV Bizz

Hyundai, Kia unveil ‘Uni Wheel’ drive system

SEOUL — Uni Wheel is an integrated wheel drive system that dramatically improves available space inside an EV by moving the main drive system components to the vacant space within the wheel hub, the company stated.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Uni Wheel' Drive System

SEOUL — Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have unveiled the Universal Wheel Drive System — called “Uni Wheel” — at “Uni Wheel Tech Day” in Seoul, Korea, the company announced in a press release.

Uni Wheel is a functionally integrated wheel drive system that dramatically improves available space inside an electric vehicle (EV) by moving the main drive system components to the vacant space within the wheel hub, the company stated.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Squad Solar Buggy introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — This compact solar car charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

By Jennifer Clements
Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024
Bullet EV predicts EV charging trends that will impact automotive and fleet in 2024

Despite a short-term slowdown in EV sales, Bullet predicts the EV’s superior technology will win in the long run.

By PCD Staff
electric vehicles at chargers
LG Electronics to launch EV charging stations in the US

To support growing EV adoption across the U.S., LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.

By PCD Staff
To support growing EV adoption across the US, LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.
Tesla NACS connector one step closer to becoming U.S. standard

SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

By PCD Staff
SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

Other Posts

Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

By PCD Staff
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality
Star Charge expands manufacturing to US to meet demand

The company will establish a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, that will begin EV charger production in Q1 2024.

By PCD Staff
The company will establish a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, that will begin EV charger production in Q1 2024.
asTech announces scanning support for Tesla vehicles

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle.

By PCD Staff
NAPA strives to narrow the EV tech training gap via tooling

Recognizing that tooling is an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is introducing a full line of insulated hand tools.

By PCD Staff