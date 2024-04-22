Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging

Fermata Energy will integrate its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services platform with bidirectional EV chargers manufactured by BorgWarner. Together, the companies said they are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs.

The integration of Fermata Energy’s software with BorgWarner’s hardware includes both of their UL-certified 60kW and 125kW chargers. The companies said the announcement is a step toward accelerating the availability of intelligent bidirectional technology for a much broader range of medium- and heavy-duty transportation use cases. It also paves the way for broad use in the North American market by enabling Fermata Energy’s innovative platform to optimize V2X bidirectional charging commands with a Combined Charging System (CCS) communication protocol.

Fermata Energy said it is actively working with various automotive OEMs to embed bidirectional charging capabilities. For example, in November, Fermata Energy announced a strategic research project with Toyota Motor North America and San Diego Gas & Electric Company. In 2022, Nissan approved Fermata Energy’s FE-15 bidirectional charger as the first ever bidirectional charger for use with the Nissan Leaf in the U.S. without impacting the vehicle’s battery warranty.

Fermata said this announcement also grants fleet operators access to diverse value streams across numerous utility service territories to accelerate the adoption of bidirectional technology and transition to renewable energy.

Fermata Energy and BorgWarner recently collaborated on Canada’s first bidirectional EV charging hub, which launched in British Columbia in December 2023.