 LG Electronics to launch EV charging stations in the U.S.

To support growing EV adoption across the US, LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.

By PCD Staff
LG Electronics will enter the U.S. EV charger market in 2024 with the introduction of its first line of AC and DC-powered EV charging stations. According to LG Business Solutions USA’s Senior Vice President Nicolas Min, the line will include Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers.

“As a leader in the electrification movement, LG is committed to delivering systems and solutions to help U.S. commercial customers develop the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles, which is critical to the success of the industry and the nation’s clean energy goals,” Min said. “Our product roadmap supports various use cases to provide a flexible, adaptable family of EV chargers to keep America moving as electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity and capabilities.”

The U.S. will need hundreds of thousands of additional Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to support the growing number of EVs on the road, and LG said it will help individual businesses take part in the market without relying on third-party owner-operators. By allowing hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings and other locations to own and operate their own EV charging stations, LG said it can empower them to set their rates and ensure enough capacity to meet local demands.

LG’s initial product line for the U.S. market will include Level 2 AC Chargers with a load management solution and variable current settings enabling 11kW of output power through a standard SAE J1772 connector. The Level 2 AC charger will be designed for wall mounting with an optional stand that enables placement anywhere. Also planned for next year is LG’s first Level 3 DC Charger, a stand-type model with a connected power bank that provides fast charging up to 175kW through CCS1 and NACS connectors1, LG said. The Level 3 model will feature an outdoor LCD touch-screen display that can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.

LG said its chargers coming next year will feature LG software to enable integration with other LG infrastructure elements including digital display networks. Some models may offer additional revenue opportunities through included digital displays that can present third-party advertisements.

Complementing LG Electronics’ entry into the EV charger market, its sister company LG Energy Solution is investing billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing of EV batteries.

LEESBURG, Va. — The ASE Education Foundation has recently revised its accreditation standards for truck and collision repair training programs, specifically focusing on tasks, tools and equipment related to high-voltage (HV) systems, including those found on electric vehicles and hybrids. Additionally, the foundation has published a list of training resources that schools can use when planning updates to their curriculum and training equipment to address EV technologies. These updates reflect the foundation’s continued commitment to provide solutions to the technician shortage.

