 Charging electric vehicles in cold weather

EV Bizz

Electrify America is sharing its top five tips to keep an EV on the move this winter.

By PCD Staff
Published:
Electric vehicle (EV) charging in cold, snow

With more consumers switching to EVs, it’s important to understand the nuances of EV ownership in cold weather. Charging in cold weather may take longer because the lower temperatures affect the vehicle’s battery charging capacity. It just takes some adjustment to your normal charging routine and a little planning.

Electrify America is sharing the top 5 tips to keep your EV on the move this winter:

1. Anticipate longer charging sessions
The vehicle controls the charging speeds, not the charger. When temperatures are low, the EV’s software reduces its charging power.

2. Temperature changes may impact EV range
Check for overnight drops in temperature, as low temperatures can reduce an EV’s driving range.  Some EVs can predict range reductions during extreme temperatures and will adjust the console display.

3. Plan your charging session
Locate public charging stations ahead of time to avoid finding yourself with shortened range in relation to the nearest charging station.

4. Park indoors when you can
Consider parking indoors in extreme cold weather.  Warmer indoor temperatures can help prevent slower charging speeds and preserve the charge for longer.

5. Utilize your EV’s cold weather features
Some EVs have a pre-conditioning feature that allows drivers to program or manually warm the battery to more optimal temperatures.

Click here for more on Electrify America’s cold weather charging tips.

EV Bizz

asTech announces scanning support for Tesla vehicles

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle.

By PCD Staff
Published:

PLANO, Texas — asTech, a Repairify company, announced in a press release an expansion of its remote OEM solutions to now include remote OEM scanning support for Tesla vehicles.

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle (over 99% coverage). This is an important update that continues to demonstrate the power and adaptability of asTech’s technology as well their dedication to ensuring their customers are ready for the future of collision repair.

Read Full Article

