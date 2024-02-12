 Squad Solar Buggy introduced at CES 2024

Squad Solar Buggy introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — This compact solar car charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

By Jennifer Clements
Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — Squad Mobility presented its solar buggy Special Edition at the recent CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

According to the company’s press release, The Squad is a compact and affordable solar car that charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

It will be available in the U.S. in 2025 starting at $6,250 (excl. tax) and can be pre-ordered (no down payment is necessary for pre-orders outside of Europe).

The Squad is a Dutch innovation, designed to make solar-powered mobility accessible for everyone.

The company reports that the vehicle’s solar panel charges up to 22 km/13.6 mi. extra range on sunny days in the Netherlands and up to 31 km/19.2 mi. in Las Vegas.

The four swappable and portable batteries provide a range of 100 km/62 mi. excluding solar.

With an average solar range of 13 miles per day in a city such as Las Vegas, most users will find that charging is not even necessary.

“We are seeing a tremendous interest from the United States, specifically for markets such as golf cart communities, (company) campuses, sharing platforms, hotels and resorts, amusement parks and inner-city services,” said Robert Hoevers, CEO.

The Solar Buggy is the first special edition for Squad Mobility.

A slightly longer, four-person L7 will follow as well as a cargo version, a complete range of accessories like the golf bag rack and more special editions such as the Solar Buggy.

For more contact information, please go to: https://www.squadmobility.com/#Contact-us2 

