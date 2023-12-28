 Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Inc.have announced in a press release the opening of the first 17 locations of their previously announced national electric vehicle fast charging network.

Related Articles

Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

“EV drivers are eager for a better charging experience and to have more charging locations along America’s most traveled corridors. These new charging locations and the many more to come, will be critical for improving range confidence,” said Adam Wright, Pilot Travel Centers LLC chief executive officer. “As interest in EVs continues to grow, we believe our network can be a catalyst to getting more EV drivers on the road.”

Pilot Travel Centers LLC, GM and EVgo, along with multiple public agencies and utilities, have worked together to grow the nation’s public fast charging infrastructure, creating a model for how public-private collaboration can make measurable progress in accelerating broader access to EV charging.

The three industry leaders have worked to provide current and future EV drivers with a thoughtful, practical and accessible charging experience for long distance travel.  

Many locations throughout the network offer a variety of 24/7 amenities, products and services, including:

  • Multiple fast charging stalls at each site, with chargers capable of delivering up to 350kW.
  • Canopies to help protect drivers from the elements during charging.
  • Pull-through charging stalls to accommodate EV towing.
  • Centrally located chargers in well-lit areas, monitored around-the-clock by onsite staff.
  • Access to restrooms, food and beverage options, and free Wi-Fi.
  • Plug and Charge compatibility for a streamlined charging experience.

A seamless digital user experience has also been built into this network — EV travelers will be able to easily find available charging locations via GM’s vehicle brand apps, Pilot’s myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare and other applications designed for EV drivers.*

Beginning in spring 2024, GM and Pilot Travel Centers LLC will introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger, and discounts on charging. All EV travelers can also save at Pilot and Flying J locations with regular deals on food, beverages and merchandise available in the myRewards Plus app.*

“As GM continues to advance its vision of an all-electric future, we’re collaborating broadly to accelerate access to convenient charging at home and on the go, offering additional confidence to prospective single vehicle customers considering an EV,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “This new network will provide EV drivers with a quality charging experience and greater peace of mind during road trips.”

By the end of 2023, it is expected that at least 25 Pilot and Flying J travel centers will feature EV fast charging, with approximately 200 locations targeted by the end of 2024.

In total, the network will include up to 2,000 high-power fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S., connecting urban and rural communities.

Expansion sites for this network have been strategically selected for continued electrification of highly traveled corridors in every corner of the nation.

“EVgo is committed to delivering a convenient, reliable, and customer-centric charging experience,” said Dennis Kish, EVgo chief operating officer. “With robust amenities, optimal corridor locations, high-power charging and more, our collaboration with GM and Pilot Company puts drivers first and boosts range confidence for every EV traveler on the road.”

To learn about available locations, amenities and more, visit pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EnerSys, CTEK announce strategic collaboration to bring high-performance chargers to global markets

READING, Pa. — The new series of chargers will become a part of the ODYSSEY battery charger portfolio and are designed to efficiently charge a variety of battery models.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

READING, Pa. — EnerSys announced it has joined forces with CTEK to introduce a new era of high-quality chargers. 

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with EnerSys and its renowned ODYSSEY battery brand,” said Henk Lubberts, global director of original equipment at CTEK. “This collaboration signifies a commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Together, we will power the future of battery charging and storage solutions, ensuring that quality, performance and adaptability remain at the forefront of our offerings.” 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
AAPEX’s EV Experience to showcase products, provide training

LAS VEGAS — The EV Experience will highlight companies on the show floor with the latest EV products and advancements and provide essential training and insights for attendees.

By PCD Staff
Avient introduces polymer solutions platform for EV charging equipment

CLEVELAND — The company’s EVSE platform of various solutions can help enhance both the performance and appearance of new model charging stations.

By PCD Staff
Stellantis partners with Charge Enterprises

The partnership will cover all aspects of EV charging infrastructure development, the companies say.

By PCD Staff
EVgo, Amazon launch EV charger navigation experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Autel adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to roster of on-site academy classes

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruction and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.

By PCD Staff
The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruc-tion and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.
Electrify America unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

By PCD Staff
EVgo, GM reach 1,000 fast charging stations

LOS ANGELES — This partnership aims to establish 3,250 DC fast-charging stalls in major metro markets.

By PCD Staff
How EV technology could transform auto interior design

Without the need to accommodate a bulky internal combustion engine and transmission, the architecture allows for a larger interior and flat floor.

By PCD Staff