 Tesla NACS connector one step closer to becoming U.S. standard

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

Tesla NACS connector one step closer to becoming U.S. standard

SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

SAE International released the Technical Information Report (TIR) for the SAE J3400 standard covering the development and implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector to couple public and residential charging units to EVs made by any automaker. The organization said the SAE J3400 North American Charging Standard Electric Vehicle Coupler Technical Information Report (TIR) was developed through broad-based industry consensus in the SAE Hybrid-EV J3400 TM NACS Electric Vehicle Coupler Task Force.

Related Articles

Release of the TIR for the J3400 standard means certain critical engineering and development parameters have been established to allow developers to proceed with certainty about many critical aspects of deployment and commercialization of the NACS connector, SAE said. Ford and GM this spring were the first in a string of automakers to indicate they would adopt the NACS charging connector and SAE said in June 2023 that it would standardize the NACS connector.

SAE said that in addition to benefiting EV drivers, the standard will help to ensure that any supplier or manufacturer will be able to use, manufacture, or deploy the J3400 connector for vehicles and charging stations in North America.

Crucially, the standardized approach also means that the same utility power feeds used for public DC fast charging can be utilized for single-phase AC charging used in homes and other facilities, “eliminating the need for separate circuit panels and additional step-down transformers at charging sites, resulting in lower infrastructure costs and higher efficiencies,” SAE said.

In the release confirming the completion of the TIR for the J3400 standard, SAE said the U.S.’s Joint Office of Energy and Transportation was instrumental in fostering the SAE-Tesla partnership to expedite plans to standardize NACS.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Energy opens Innovation Center for EV product integrations

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — The center will provide a space for activities including product and vehicle integrations testing, as well as shed light on the performance, viability and scalability of products under development.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Autel Energy recently announced in a press release the opening of the Autel Energy Innovation Center, its new research and development campus where original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and strategic commercial partners can test the integration of third-party products with Autel Energy hardware and software to ensure the highest standards of performance and quality before entering the market.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EnerSys, CTEK announce strategic collaboration to bring high-performance chargers to global markets

READING, Pa. — The new series of chargers will become a part of the ODYSSEY battery charger portfolio and are designed to efficiently charge a variety of battery models.

By PCD Staff
AAPEX’s EV Experience to showcase products, provide training

LAS VEGAS — The EV Experience will highlight companies on the show floor with the latest EV products and advancements and provide essential training and insights for attendees.

By PCD Staff
Avient introduces polymer solutions platform for EV charging equipment

CLEVELAND — The company’s EVSE platform of various solutions can help enhance both the performance and appearance of new model charging stations.

By PCD Staff
Stellantis partners with Charge Enterprises

The partnership will cover all aspects of EV charging infrastructure development, the companies say.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

EVgo, Amazon launch EV charger navigation experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By PCD Staff
Autel adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to roster of on-site academy classes

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruction and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.

By PCD Staff
The 16-hour course will include lectures and hands-on instruc-tion and will give students a thorough understanding of how hybrid and electric vehicles work.
Electrify America unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

By PCD Staff
EVgo, GM reach 1,000 fast charging stations

LOS ANGELES — This partnership aims to establish 3,250 DC fast-charging stalls in major metro markets.

By PCD Staff