 New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

AAS technology controls the flow of air entering through the lower part of the bumper and controls the turbulence generated around the wheels.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation unveiled Active Air Skirt (AAS) technology that minimizes the aerodynamic resistance generated during high-speed driving, effectively improving the driving range and stability of EVs, the companies said in a press release.

Related Articles

AAS is a technology that controls the flow of air entering through the lower part of the bumper and effectively controls the turbulence generated around the vehicle’s wheels by operating variably according to the vehicle speed during high-speed driving.

AAS is installed between the front bumper and the front wheels of the vehicle and is hidden during normal operation, but it becomes operational at speeds over 80 km/h (approx. 50 mph) when the aerodynamic resistance becomes greater than the rolling resistance, and is stored again at 70 km/h (approx. 40 mph).

The reason for the difference in deployment and storage speeds is to prevent frequent operation in specific speed ranges, the companies said.

Also, the reason why AAS covers only the front part of the tires without completely covering the front is related to the characteristics of Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform for EVs, Hyundai said.

AAS can also operate at speeds over 200 km/h (approx. 120 mph.) Hyundai said this was possible thanks to the application of rubber material on the lower part, which reduces the risk of external objects splashing and damaging while driving at high speeds and ensures durability.

Hyundai Motor and Kia also announced they tested and reduced the drag coefficient (Cd) by 0.008, improving drag by 2.8%, by installing AAS in Genesis GV60.

Hyundai Motor and Kia have applied for related patents in South Korea and the United States, and plan to consider mass production after durability and performance tests.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and Kia said they are applying various technologies, such as rear spoilers, active air flaps, wheel air curtains, wheel gap reducers and separation traps, to vehicles to secure competitive drag coefficients.

Hyundai IONIQ 6, which incorporates these technologies, has achieved a Cd of 0.21.

You May Also Like

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024
electric vehicles at chargers
To support growing EV adoption across the US, LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.
EV Bizz

Tesla NACS connector one step closer to becoming U.S. standard

SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

SAE International released the Technical Information Report (TIR) for the SAE J3400 standard covering the development and implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector to couple public and residential charging units to EVs made by any automaker. The organization said the SAE J3400 North American Charging Standard Electric Vehicle Coupler Technical Information Report (TIR) was developed through broad-based industry consensus in the SAE Hybrid-EV J3400 TM NACS Electric Vehicle Coupler Task Force.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

By PCD Staff
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality
Star Charge expands manufacturing to US to meet demand

The company will establish a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, that will begin EV charger production in Q1 2024.

By PCD Staff
The company will establish a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, that will begin EV charger production in Q1 2024.
asTech announces scanning support for Tesla vehicles

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle.

By PCD Staff
NAPA strives to narrow the EV tech training gap via tooling

Recognizing that tooling is an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is introducing a full line of insulated hand tools.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Beam Global launches third-gen 160 mph wind-rated EV chargers

SAN DIEGO — Beam EV ARC systems are rated to withstand winds of 160 mph and can operate in up to 9.5 feet of flooding.

By PCD Staff
EVCS, Lyft launch new EV charging program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

By PCD Staff
ASE Education Foundation updates standards for EV training

LEESBURG, Va. — The foundation revised its accreditation standards to address high-voltage systems in collision and truck repair programs.

By PCD Staff
Autel Energy opens Innovation Center for EV product integrations

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — The center will provide a space for activities including product and vehicle integrations testing, as well as shed light on the performance, viability and scalability of products under development.

By PCD Staff