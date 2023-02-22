 Lucas Oil Enhances Relationship with Richard Childress Racing, ECR Engines

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Automotive

Lucas Oil Enhances Relationship with Richard Childress Racing, ECR Engines

WELCOME, N.C. — RCR, ECR and Lucas Oil have gone to NASCAR Victory Lane together more than 20 times since the partnership began.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

WELCOME, N.C. — Lucas Oil Products, a long-time partner of both Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines, will enhance their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023, the three companies announced in a press release. In addition to continued technical and development support, the official motor oil of ECR engines will sponsor the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet driven by Kyle Busch at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 26, 2023. The race airs live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. 

Related Articles

“RCR and ECR share our passion for motorsports, from the grassroots to the highest levels of the sport,” said Brandon Bernstein, director of partnership marketing for Lucas Oil. “We’ve seen first-hand the benefits of our partnership, especially as it relates to technology transfer over to short track racers and everyday consumers. We’re proud to continue to commit our resources in R&D and production, and to highlight our premier oil performance with sponsorship of the No. 8 Chevrolet.”  

Lucas Oil has served as the official lubricant of RCR and ECR Engines since 2014, and is the official motor oil of ECR Engines. RCR, ECR and Lucas Oil have gone to NASCAR Victory Lane together more than 20 times since the partnership began.

“Lucas Oil’s market-leading products have long contributed to the incredible durability and on-track success of ECR’s engines in many forms of motorsports,” said Bob Fisher, senior vice president of ECR Engines. “We’re proud to be able to use our high-powered competition platform to showcase Lucas Oil’s key technologies and continue to win races and championships with their R&D support.”

Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas Oil has established itself as an industry leader, producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. 

“RCR and ECR have benefited from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “We’re incredibly thankful to Lucas for all of the resources and expertise they provide to give us a competitive on-track advantage.”

You May Also Like

detailing, towel, wipe, dry, car, new
EV, electric vehicle, EVs
ADAS, driver assistance, auto tech
new vehicle technology, car concept
Automotive

Has the ‘carwash button’ arrived?

As one vehicle manufacturer takes an important first step, will others follow?

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
power button, hand, electronics, loyalty programs

Issues at carwashes surrounding new automotive technologies have been well documented in this publication and other important industry resources. Our market’s leaders, including its prominent associations, have been at the forefront of educating the market and working with vehicle manufacturers to come up with solutions for these growing issues.

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
Swapalease.com announces its top vehicles for the summer

CINCINNATI — Users voted on what they believe are the top vehicles for the summer months based on location.

By PCD Staff
Driving down the road
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS features carwash mode

NEW YORK — By selecting this function, this vehicle adapts for the wash.

By PCD Staff
2020 Mercedes Benz GLS
Working with new vehicle technologies

Find out what safety systems cause the most issues for carwash operators.

By Thomas Hawkins
new vehicle technology, self-driving cars, autonomous vehicles
Repairing pothole damage

Tips for helping a car recover from “pothole season.”

By Richard Reina
tire, pothole, damage, rim

Other Posts

Oil container drainer

JohnDow developed the Oil Container Drainer so repairers can safely and easily drain oil bottles before recycling.

By PCD Staff
Amplify facilitates merger of Trademark Car Wash and Strickland Brothers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Trademark was represented by Amplify Car Wash Advisors in its addition to Accelerated Brands.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The brand announced acquisitions in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

By PCD Staff
New ANSI/ALI car lift installation and service safety standard

CORTLAND, N.Y. — American National Standards Institute and Automotive Lift Institute updated the 2015 version.

By PCD Staff