Metro Express introduces graphene wash package

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash announced in a press release the company-wide launch of its newest wash package featuring graphene technology.

This innovative addition to Metro Express’s service lineup is set to redefine car care standards, offering unparalleled protection, durability and shine for vehicles.

Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice, is celebrated for its exceptional properties.

It is the strongest material ever tested, possessing a tensile strength 200 times greater than steel, while being incredibly lightweight and flexible.

Additionally, graphene is highly resistant to chemical corrosion and has excellent heat and electricity conductivity.

When applied to automotive surfaces, graphene forms a protective layer that is remarkably durable, enhances paint clarity, and repels water and contaminants more effectively than traditional waxes or sealants, the company said.

Bill Martin, CEO and founder of Metro Express Car Wash, expressed his excitement about the new graphene wash package: “At Metro Express, we’re always looking for ways to push the envelope and provide our customers with the best possible service. The introduction of graphene technology into our wash packages is a game-changer. It’s not just about cleaning cars; it’s about applying cutting-edge science to protect and enhance them like never before. This is the future of car care, and we’re proud to be at the forefront.”

To celebrate the launch of this service, Metro Express is running a special promotion on all unlimited wash packages.

For the first three months, customers can enjoy a $5 discount, making it an ideal time to experience the benefits of graphene technology for vehicle protection and shine.