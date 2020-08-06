A multimedia approach to covering the market

Just like any business, publishing has had to change with the times to thrive. For Professional Carwashing & Detailing, this means offering a multitude of content options in print and digital multimedia formats to keep pace with the evolving informational needs of professional carwash owners and operators and detailers.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

This market is dynamic, and it is currently going through a vast transformation. As a result, we make sure our readers are informed several times throughout each week online as well as every month in print regarding the critical information needed to be successful. Our editors work hard each and every day to ensure that our readers have enough credible and actionable information to be market leaders and profitable day in and day out. In fact, it is our promise to continue leveraging new technologies, partnerships, industry relationships and platforms to support your market awareness. While our monthly publication and its website and digital properties are the vehicles to get you this information, we cannot produce high-level content without the experts in the field. We thank these engaged professionals for making our content and industry better. How did the partnership between Zips Car Wash and private equity firm Atlantic Street Capital come together during a pandemic? Will Autobell Car Wash ever consider a similar private equity partnership?

Advertisement

Advertisement