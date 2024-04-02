ZIPS Car Wash Convos is back in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash released another episode in its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos, featuring University of Arkansas Softball’s sophomore catcher, Lauren Camenzind.

She is the first of the Camenzind twins to ride shotgun to host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks, as they dive into a Q&A to reveal the worst twin comments, what it’s like catching for her twin sister, her dream car and more.

ZIPS’ Spring Roster of Car Wash Convos student-athletes wraps up Season 2 with a highlight reel of female student-athletes representing five universities and three major sports, including softball, track and field and lacrosse, the company said in a press release.

“I’m honored to be featured in this fun interview series and super excited that my twin sister and teammate, Hannah, will be featured in the coming weeks. We’re so alike yet so different and this series shows off our personalities well,” Camenzind said.

Camenzind, a Valley, Nebraska, native, had a tremendous freshmen season with action in 50 games with 47 starts at catcher and was named NFCA All-South Region Third Team in 2023.

The Razorbacks are slated to play 54 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park.

Join ZIPS in cheering Camenzind and her team on to another victory tonight against in-state opponent Central Arkansas at Bogle Park.

“We’re proud of Lauren’s accomplishments thus far in her role on the Razorback softball team and can’t wait to see how her athletic career continues to unfold,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our team had a great time hosting our first and only set of twins in our series and we look forward to revealing Hannah’s episode next month,” she added.

Student-athletes were selected for Car Wash Convos through a collaboration between Learfield — the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder — and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views and Season 2 still has five of its 22 episodes to unveil this academic year.

