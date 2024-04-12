 Car Wash Convos™ highlights University of Tennessee softball star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In this episode, Kiki Milloy shares how her parents inspired her competitive spirit on the field.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Kiki Milloy Car Wash Convos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest Car Wash Convos™ episode featuring Kiki Milloy, outfielder for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers softball team, the company announced in a press release.

In her interview, Milloy shares how her parents inspired her love of competing, her favorite books and more in her rapid-fire Q&A session inside the ZIPS tunnel.

“I had a great time working with ZIPS and I’m proud to be a part of this unique series that allows fans a glimpse into the off-the-field personalities of student-athletes at major universities across the country,” said Milloy.

Milloy’s athletic career follows in the footsteps of her parents, both All-American athletes while at Washington.

She also has an older sister who participated in the Women’s College World Series three times while playing for Washington.

A record breaker herself, Milloy led all Division I players in the 2023 season with 25 home runs on the season, which is a Lady Vols single-season program record.

She is also Tennessee’s career home runs leader, breaking the record with her 58th blast on February 23.

Between March 2 and March 31, Milloy and the Lady Vols held a 20-game winning streak, marking the second consecutive season Tennessee has won 20 games in a row.

“Kiki is a tremendous student-athlete, but she also shines off the field on the SEC Academic Honor Roll every year and we’re excited to see her continued success as she leads her team to victory in her final season at Tennessee,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Vols Nation’s strong, supportive fanbase for every sport paired with the drive and determination of student-athletes like Kiki make our support of the university both engaging and fun at a very local level.”

Tennessee fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search “ZIPS Car Wash” to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals.

Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

