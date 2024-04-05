ZIPS Car Wash Convos shines on UNC lacrosse star

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed its episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Caitlyn Wurzburger, senior attacker on the University of North Carolina women’s lacrosse team, the company announced in a press release.

Wurzburger’s episode is the final episode in Season 2 to highlight a UNC student-athlete, through ZIPS’ collaboration with Learfield and Opendorse.

In her episode, Wurzburger reveals her love for chocolate chips, her career highlights and more.

“I’m so proud to represent women’s sports, my lacrosse team and my school through Car Wash Convos,” said Wurzburger. “This series is so fun to watch and to share with fans and I hope Tar Heel Nation enjoys watching the episodes as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

Wurzburger’s outstanding athletic career at UNC speaks for itself as she is accredited to leading her team to the program’s third national title as a sophomore and receiving the following accomplishments throughout her college career:

2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List

2023 Honorable Mention All-America (USA Lacrosse Magazine)

2023 Honorable Mention All-America (ILWomen)

2022 Third Team All-America (USA Lacrosse Magazine)

2022 All-America Honorable Mention (Inside Lacrosse)

2022 IWLCA All-South Region Second Team

2022, 2023 Second Team All-ACC

2021 ACC All-Freshman Team

“Caitlyn’s drive and determination for success on and off the field align so well with our goals as a company to be the best we can in our space and that’s one thing that makes her an excellent partner for our brand,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re proud to support and cheer her on during her senior season.”

ZIPS’ 22 male and female student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

