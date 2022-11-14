Splash Car Wash begins construction on 7 new express washes

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, recently announced that it has begun construction on seven new express washes located in existing and new markets within the Northeast, according to a press release.

New express washes will be constructed in multiple existing geographies, including sites in Milford and Derby, Connecticut; Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont; and Oswego and LeRay, New York.

In addition, Splash will break ground on a new wash in Randolph, Massachusetts, the company’s first in the state.

These seven washes will bring Splash’s total to 62 sites operating across four states.

All seven sites are expected to open in spring of 2023 and will operate as express tunnels outfitted with automatic pay gates and free self-serve vacuums.

Furthermore, Splash has an additional 13 sites at various stages of the entitlement process, with about half in the final stages of approval.

Construction could begin in early 2023 with completions set for late summer assuming no delays in the permitting and approval process.

Glen Sheeley, head of development and construction for Splash, stated, “We continue to evaluate and include the latest carwash innovations in our sites to enhance the customer experience and provide the highest quality service at Splash. Each new location has a unique feature, whether it’s more exciting signage and lighting or new equipment to clean cars more effectively and eco-friendly and/or safer.”