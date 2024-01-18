C K Enterprises acquires Hydro-spray, expands presence in carwash industry

LONE JACK, Mo. — C K Enterprises announced in a press release the successful acquisition of Hydro-spray, a self-service carwash equipment manufacturer based in Clearfield, PA.

This strategic move indicates a significant milestone in C K Enterprises’ commitment to enhancing its product portfolio and expanding its market presence.

By integrating Hydro-spray’s expertise in self-serve and in-bay automatic carwash systems with C K Enterprises’ innovative new technologies and cleaning chemical expertise, the carwash industry can expect exciting advancements, the release stated.

Charles Kunkel, CEO of C K Enterprises, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Hydro-spray as a division of the C K Enterprises family. Our goal is to redefine the carwashing experience with innovative solutions, and this acquisition aligns with that vision.”

C K Enterprises has already gained recognition for its diverse line of high-performing carwash cleaning solutions, known as Signature Series Car Wash Products.

The new Barracuda Automatic Touchless Car Wash System utilizes patented LiDAR Vehicle Positioning System technology and an integrated iOS and Android application for remote monitoring of system diagnostics and fault notification.

Former Hydro-Spray President Cliff Reed, who will continue to play a vital role in the organization, shared his optimism about the acquisition, saying, “I am truly excited about our new partnership and what it means for Hydro-Spray’s customers and vendor partners. Combining our teams’ resources and knowledge base is going to strengthen us, support our customers better and continue to bring innovative problem-solving solutions to the market.”

Hydro-Spray has been at the forefront of industry innovations with in-bay automatics and self-serve carwash equipment for several decades.

Their coin-operated in-bay automatic carwash system revolutionized the industry.

Additionally, Hydro-Spray introduced the Cobra Dual-Armed Touchless Car Wash System, which washes both sides of the vehicle simultaneously, increasing throughput and overall volume for carwash operators.

With the acquisition of Hydro-spray, C K Enterprises aims to strengthen its relationship with distributors and customers, making it easier for customers to access parts, service and technical support.

The companies will collaborate to integrate their operations and leverage each other’s strengths, ensuring a seamless transition and providing even greater support and innovation to current Hydro-spray customers.