Waterproof LED light

The new VPX Industrial Vaporsealed LED Linear is a low-profile, waterproof solution for harsh environments. The VPX is driverless, seamless and IP68-rated. Its compact 1-inch-round housing is permanently sealed and requires no assembly. This premium vaportight reduces the risk of failure by more than 80% in comparison to traditional models. A seamless extruded housing provides IP68 ingress protection along with excellent chemical and UV resistance without the use of clips, gaskets or seals.