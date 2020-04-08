Connect with us
0
G&G Industrial Lighting, VPX

Products

Waterproof LED light

The new VPX Industrial Vaporsealed LED Linear is a low-profile, waterproof solution for harsh environments.

Advertisement
 

on

The new VPX Industrial Vaporsealed LED Linear is a low-profile, waterproof solution for harsh environments. The VPX is driverless, seamless and IP68-rated. Its compact 1-inch-round housing is permanently sealed and requires no assembly. This premium vaportight reduces the risk of failure by more than 80% in comparison to traditional models. A seamless extruded housing provides IP68 ingress protection along with excellent chemical and UV resistance without the use of clips, gaskets or seals. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for G&G Industrial Lighting.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Waterproof LED light

on

Express IBA

on

Ceramic coating process

on

Pumps
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Waterproof LED light

Products: Express IBA

Carwash News: Arcadian Services offers online chemistry symposium

Carwash News: Oasis Car Wash Systems show specials

Carwash News: A Plus Design Group show special

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Voodoo Ride Voodoo Ride

Products

Foam sprayer
PDQ PDQ

Products

IBA lights
CleanTouch CleanTouch

Products

Arches
2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report

Carwash News

PC&D releases 2019 Professional Carwashing Industry Report
Connect