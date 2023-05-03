At KAFKO International: Booth 2945

Stain Remover
KAFKO International, Ltd., manufacturer of Oil Eater® Cleaner/Degreaser announces Oil Eater® Overnight Stain Remover. Oil Eater introduces the first concrete cleaner that uses oil-eating microbes to clean deep beneath the surface and effortlessly restore driveways and garages to a like-new appearance. This product has made an early splash with industry professionals who voted Overnight Stain Remover a winner of the 2022 AAPEX New Product Showcase. For more information, call 800-528-0334 or visit www.oileater.com.
KAFKO International, Ltd.
Booth 2945