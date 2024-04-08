Safety goggle

CLEVELAND — Tub O’ Towels has expanded its heavy-duty cleaner product line to include a cleaner and degreaser in a spray bottle.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray is now available to ship nationwide.

“Customers have been asking us for years to offer Tub O’ Towels as a spray,” said Ashley Szeremet, director of marketing for Tub O’ Towels. “It’s not as easy as just squeezing the solution from our wipes into a spray bottle. Our chemists have created an incredible formula that has the same level of performance as Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes that our customers have come to expect from the brand.”