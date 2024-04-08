Safety goggle

Introducing the Brass Knuckle Vader Goggle, a groundbreaking eye protection solution redefining industry standards.
The Vader Goggle, built for extreme work environments, boasts exclusive BK-Anti-FOG coating, durable anti-scratch treatment, and D3-rated droplet and splash protection.
With 180-degree peripheral vision, it accommodates most prescription eyeglasses.
The ultra-soft conditioned rubber splash shield and reverse- engineered venting system ensure comfort and clear vision.
The durable polycarbonate lens provides 99.9% UVA/UVB/UVC protection to help prevent eye damage.