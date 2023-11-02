 Wash Talk Ep. 175: Jim McCarthy of J Squared Systems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 175: Jim McCarthy of J Squared Systems

By carefully considering the type of lighting, longevity and innovative features, carwash owners can create a memorable and inviting environment for their customers.

Avatar
By Brian Ankney

When it comes to designing or revamping a carwash facility, there are crucial factors to consider, and one of them is lighting. In a recent conversation with PC&D’s Brian Ankeny, Jim McCarthy, the co-founder of J Squared Systems shed light on the significance of lighting in the carwash industry.

Related Articles

In the past, a trip to the car wash might have been a straightforward chore. However, in today’s world, it’s evolved into an entertainment experience. The focus has shifted to creating a visually captivating environment that keeps customers coming back for more.

For more information about J Squared Systems, visit https://jsquaredsystems.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Video

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 5: At the crossroads of automotive’s past and future

While Joe Keene continues down the highway in the refurbished Lincoln, David Sickels sets off to visit Proterra.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

To know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been. For Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician charged with fixing up a rare Lincoln Blackwood, it means heading back to Transtar Autobody Technologies in Detroit to put the finishing touches on the Blackwood. Then, he’ll put Babcox Media HQ in the rearview mirror as he heads out on the Lincoln Highway on his way to AAPEX. One of his first stops is the Studebaker Museum in South Bend, Ind., where he hopes to bridge the connection between the automotive industry’s past and its future.

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 170: Steve Savastano of ACCESS Rudolf Technologies

Steve Savastano talks chemistry with PC&D but this conversation is anything but dry. Get a look behind the science of shine.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 169: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini

This insightful conversation is a must-listen for industry professionals eager to learn more about the upcoming NRCC event.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 168: Lending options in the carwash market with Harry Caruso

Determining which type of loan is correct for your business is essential. Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory helps carwash owners determine if their company would benefit from an SBA loan and takes us through the process operators need to take to secure one.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 167: Carwash Financing with Eastern Funding

Jon-Michael Tinney discusses how the company offers carwash financing options designed to help carwash operators build successful businesses.

By Brian Ankney

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.2: The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs

A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup and gasket replacements — the Blackwood gets a makeover.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.1: Shifting vehicle service gears

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College turned heads.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 3: A Hunt for Rare Parts

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene has tracked down elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood is on another level.

By PCD Staff
PC&D Unscripted ep. 85: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini previews educational sessions

Bob Rossini and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the 2023 NRCC Convention and its enhanced educational agenda.

By Rich DiPaolo