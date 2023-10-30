 New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power

Detailing

New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power 

By PCD Staff

CLEVELAND — Tub O’ Towels has expanded its heavy-duty cleaner product line to include a cleaner and degreaser in a spray bottle.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray is now available to ship nationwide.

“Customers have been asking us for years to offer Tub O’ Towels as a spray,” said Ashley Szeremet, director of marketing for Tub O’ Towels. “It’s not as easy as just squeezing the solution from our wipes into a spray bottle. Our chemists have created an incredible formula that has the same level of performance as Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes that our customers have come to expect from the brand.”

The powerful cleaner and degreaser — specifically formulated to perform like the company’s popular Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes product — tackles oily, greasy surfaces, workstation messes, interior and exterior vehicle components, including wheel wells, parts, glass and much more.

Always refer to product directions before use.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray works hard to remove the oil, grease, dirt, brake dust, vehicle fluid and many other messes.

With this powerful, heavy-duty cleaning spray, techs can keep workstations clean with ease, helping to increase repair speed.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray features a unique formula that combines the cleaning power of Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes with the convenience of a spray. Similar to Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes, Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner & Degreaser spray is alcohol-free and solvent-free, has a pleasant citrus scent and is proudly made in the U.S.

It quickly dissolves grease and grime and can be used in conjunction with Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes for an extra deep (and easy) clean.

Like all Tub O’ Towels products, Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray is free from harsh chemicals, allowing for use everywhere — from inside the home to industrial job sites.

The spray is now available in a 24-ounce bottle and 1-gallon refillable jug.

The product and its cleaning power will be on display at the 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, 2023, in the FedPro (Tub O’ Towels/Free All) booth (#A3973).

Visit the booth to receive a free 2-ounce Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray sample.

Products

Dencar pay station saves time, maximizes sales

AKRON, Ohio — An on-screen prompt during a single-wash payment initiates the process and completes the monthly subscription in just 10 seconds.

By PCD Staff

AKRON, Ohio — Every carwash owner wants to keep the lane moving and maximize sales.

Where is the real profit found? Not only in car volume but in monthly wash pass subscriptions.

Imagine the difference an operator could see in monthly pass sales with a point-of-sale system that can convert these sales in just 10 seconds.

Read Full Article

Tint World opens third New Jersey location

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tint World continues to expand on the East Coast with its third location in New Jersey opened by a military veteran.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart franchisee recognized with franchise award

By PCD Staff
TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.
Ziebart gathers to celebrate successes, give back to community 

TROY, Mich. — During the company’s Franchise Reunion, dozens of franchise owners and store leaders were recognized for recent achievements.

By PCD Staff
Detailing for newbies 

What should new detailers focus on and, as important, not focus on?

By Bud Abraham

Complete the PC&D detailing survey for a chance to win

AKRON, Ohio — After the short survey, respondents can enter for a chance to win a gift card.

By PCD Staff
The Benefits of Professional Car Detailing: Taking Your Vehicle to the Next Level

A regular professional washing and detailing is an investment in the overall health and appearance of your vehicle or fleet.

By Jordan McDowell
AMSOIL launches 3 new specialized motor oil families

AMSOIL has introduced two new lines of premium synthetic lubricants and refreshed another with targeted benefits for drivers who want boosted protection and performance.

By PCD Staff
El Paso detailer selected for 2023 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight

EL PASO, Texas — The 2023 team consists of the most experienced and proven detailers, some of whom have been caretakers of the iconic plane since 2003.

By PCD Staff
detail mafia -air force one