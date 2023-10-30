New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power 

CLEVELAND — Tub O’ Towels has expanded its heavy-duty cleaner product line to include a cleaner and degreaser in a spray bottle.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray is now available to ship nationwide.

“Customers have been asking us for years to offer Tub O’ Towels as a spray,” said Ashley Szeremet, director of marketing for Tub O’ Towels. “It’s not as easy as just squeezing the solution from our wipes into a spray bottle. Our chemists have created an incredible formula that has the same level of performance as Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes that our customers have come to expect from the brand.”

The powerful cleaner and degreaser — specifically formulated to perform like the company’s popular Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes product — tackles oily, greasy surfaces, workstation messes, interior and exterior vehicle components, including wheel wells, parts, glass and much more.

Always refer to product directions before use.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray works hard to remove the oil, grease, dirt, brake dust, vehicle fluid and many other messes.

With this powerful, heavy-duty cleaning spray, techs can keep workstations clean with ease, helping to increase repair speed.

Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray features a unique formula that combines the cleaning power of Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes with the convenience of a spray. Similar to Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes, Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner & Degreaser spray is alcohol-free and solvent-free, has a pleasant citrus scent and is proudly made in the U.S.

It quickly dissolves grease and grime and can be used in conjunction with Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes for an extra deep (and easy) clean.

Like all Tub O’ Towels products, Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray is free from harsh chemicals, allowing for use everywhere — from inside the home to industrial job sites.

The spray is now available in a 24-ounce bottle and 1-gallon refillable jug.

The product and its cleaning power will be on display at the 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, 2023, in the FedPro (Tub O’ Towels/Free All) booth (#A3973).

Visit the booth to receive a free 2-ounce Tub O’ Towels Heavy Duty Cleaner and Degreaser spray sample.