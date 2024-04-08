Introducing the CB-26, the newest member of the Cool Boss portable evaporative cooler family.

Designed for efficiency, this eco-friendly cooler covers up to 3,055 sq. ft., reducing temperatures by 26 degrees for less than a dollar a day.

With oscillating swing louvers, it precisely directs chilled air indoors or out.

The compact CB-26 features easy-roll locking swivel casters for portability, a 50-gallon reservoir and a powerful 26-inch Blue FlexTM fan for 6,027 CFM.

Enjoy automatic water shutoff, a remote control and a durable ABS shell.