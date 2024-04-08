Water usage system

FlowStat is the first instant water usage data and high-usage alert system tailored specifically for carwashes.

This innovative system can save operators over $30,000 annually per location by swiftly detecting and addressing abnormal water usage, preventing hefty bills and conserving precious resources.

Through real-time monitoring and alerts, FlowStat not only identifies leaks but also provides invaluable insights via key performance indicators, ensuring optimal efficiency on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

After rigorous testing at 17 facilities nationwide, FlowStat offers operators unparalleled control and savings.