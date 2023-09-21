Hydro releases HydroMinder HP system

CINCINNATI — Hydro announces in a press release the development of its new HydroMinder™ HP chemical-dilution system for use in tunnel and in-bay vehicle wash systems.

Building off the design and 30-year history of success of Hydro’s HydroMinder™ float-based chemical-dilution system, the HydroMinder HP is the company’s first “high pressure” (hence, the “HP” in the name) chemical-proportioning system.

The venturi-injector-based, multi-channel design enables the HydroMinder HP to deliver premier chemical-dilution accuracy, the company said.

HydroMinder HP’s chemical-dilution performance is 11% more accurate on average compared to competitive systems on the market today, according to the release.

A typical HydroMinder HP system features five or seven single-sized coaxial valves per panel and a variety of injector assemblies with flow rates ranging from 0.75 to 12 gallons per minute (GPM).

The standout benefit of this multi-valve design is that the HydroMinder HP essentially never needs to be shut down in order to change valves or change out chemicals.

This means less wash downtime, resulting in higher and more consistent throughput rates, which is a crucial advantage on busy wash days.

Other features and benefits of the HydroMinder HP system include: