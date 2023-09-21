 Hydro releases HydroMinder HP system

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Products

Hydro releases HydroMinder HP system

CINCINNATI — The standout benefit of this multi-valve design is that the HydroMinder HP essentially never needs to be shut down in order to change valves or change out chemicals.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CINCINNATI — Hydro announces in a press release the development of its new HydroMinder HP chemical-dilution system for use in tunnel and in-bay vehicle wash systems.

Related Articles

Building off the design and 30-year history of success of Hydro’s HydroMinder float-based chemical-dilution system, the HydroMinder HP is the company’s first “high pressure” (hence, the “HP” in the name) chemical-proportioning system.

The venturi-injector-based, multi-channel design enables the HydroMinder HP to deliver premier chemical-dilution accuracy, the company said.

HydroMinder HP’s chemical-dilution performance is 11% more accurate on average compared to competitive systems on the market today, according to the release.

A typical HydroMinder HP system features five or seven single-sized coaxial valves per panel and a variety of injector assemblies with flow rates ranging from 0.75 to 12 gallons per minute (GPM).

The standout benefit of this multi-valve design is that the HydroMinder HP essentially never needs to be shut down in order to change valves or change out chemicals.

This means less wash downtime, resulting in higher and more consistent throughput rates, which is a crucial advantage on busy wash days.

Other features and benefits of the HydroMinder HP system include:

  • Back panel, valve bodies, valve manifold and manifold fascia constructed of 11-gauge stainless steel, making them resistant to corrosion, which extends service life
  • Self-priming floor-mounted pump that features stainless steel housing and impellers that has a capacity of 20 gallons per minute (GPM)
  • Metering tips that allow for consistent disbursement of chemical dosages, reducing the need for continuous adjustment
  • Kynar composite injectors are designed for maximum chemical compatibility and deliver reliability, longevity and reduced maintenance,
  • Ability to work with most common trigger voltages, including 24 VAC, 24 VDC and 110 VAC
  • Compact footprint that reduces space requirements in cluttered backrooms

You May Also Like

Products

Lighting controller

G&G LED’s ColorWash™ is a colorful lighting controller created specifically with carwashes in mind.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ColorWash™ is the all-new DMX lighting controller built for carwash lighting by G&G LED. Create an unrivaled customer experience with the ultimate RGBW color control system that integrates mood lighting, arch effects and ambient lighting — all controlled by an easy-to-use app on your own device.

Preprogrammed light shows and more are purpose-built for the carwash environment and can be easily customized to support site branding, holidays and special events at the touch of a button. Integrate with your carwash controller for zones and triggers to highlight wash packages, features and functions. 

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Control panel

The Stealth Intelligent Control Panel from IDC maximizes performance while saving energy.

By PCD Staff
Contactless payment

ICS offers innovative payment solutions through license plate recognition and mobile buying.

By PCD Staff
Pressure wash detergent

Stone Soap offers both tried-and-true and new-and-improved pressure washes for use in express and self-serve applications.

By PCD Staff
Low-pressure system

The system is powered by water, not electricity, and there are no tips to clog.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Accutrac® 360-i from Petit

From Petit Auto Wash Equipment and their cutting-edge engineering and commitment to the highest quality materials, the Accutrac 360-i will clean faster, last longer and will require less maintenance over

By PCD Staff
Carwash Controller

From Worldwide Microsystems Inc., the DT45 uses the newest technology in carwash management.

By PCD Staff
Electric brush station

Mark VII released its Softline 1 electric brush that is energy efficient and simple to use.

By PCD Staff
Buffing brush

The MacNeil EVOSHINE buffing brush was designed with innovative controls to help you enhance your customer experience.

By PCD Staff
buffing brush