 5 tips for keeping a vehicle like new
5 tips for keeping a vehicle like new

detailing, towel, wipe, dry, car, new

Automotive

5 tips for keeping a vehicle like new

Professional carwashes and detailers play an important role.
on

Most car owners want to keep their cars looking like new for as long as possible. We take a certain pride in the appearances of our vehicles, but unfortunately, there are things beyond our control that can diminish those appearances. Fortunately, with a little bit of time and effort, it’s not hard to make a vehicle’s appearance a lot better. This article includes five helpful tips to maintain a vehicle’s appearance. 

Regularly wash it

The best thing your customers can do is regularly wash their vehicles. Over time, it’s easy for the exterior of a vehicle to become dirty. It could be from pollen in the air, mud splashing up from the ground or people smudging it with their hands. Whatever the reason, a good washing at a professional carwash can get rid of most surface contamination. 

Vehicle owners should always take their vehicles to a professional carwash or detailing service, since the chemicals, wash materials and processes used are all precisely monitored and measured to provide the safest, most effective cleaning. 

Take care of the interior

Having a car that looks like new is about more than just the exterior. The inside also needs to be taken care of, so that when customers are driving around, they feel like they’re still driving new cars. A good way to clean the interior of a car is simply by using a vacuum. 

Many leading carwashes offer vacuums on-site that feature various attachments, including ones for hard-to-reach areas. These high-powered vacuums can get rid of all the dirt and other debris inside a vehicle.

Professional detailer difference

If there are any imperfections on the outside of the vehicle, a professional detailer is likely needed. Detailers know the best ways to remove these imperfections, such as scratches or dents. While there are at-home products customers can use, these don’t always work, especially on larger problems. These imperfections will keep your customers’ vehicles from looking like new as long as they exist, so make a plan to get rid of them. 

Mind the parking

Where your customers park their cars can have a big impact on their appearances. For example, if they park on busy streets, it might be more likely that people hit the cars with their bikes, or other cars splash them as they drive through puddles. And, while your customers may not always have a lot of options as to where they can park, whenever possible, they should park in spots where the car is safer.

For instance, they should avoid parking underneath trees. In addition, let customers know that, if they can move the car closer to the curb, it’s less likely to get hit. Recommend garage parking over driveway or street parking.

Establish rules

Finally, vehicle owners should establish some rules for their cars. For instance, they could require that passengers wipe their feet before getting in. Another rule is to disallow eating or drinking within the vehicle. Eating and drinking often lead to stains or crumbs, so the less drivers and their passengers do it, the cleaner they’ll keep the cars. It’s not always possible to keep to these rules every time, but the more vehicle owners can stick to them, the better.

Provide that ‘new car’ feeling

Everyone deserves to drive around in a car that feels like new. No matter how old the car is, there are things your customers can do to make it feel more like a newer model. Using the tips provided in this article should help your customers maintain their vehicles and keep that new car feeling longer.  

Professional Carwashing & Detailing