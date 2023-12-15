asTech announces scanning support for Tesla vehicles

PLANO, Texas — asTech, a Repairify company, announced in a press release an expansion of its remote OEM solutions to now include remote OEM scanning support for Tesla vehicles.

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle (over 99% coverage). This is an important update that continues to demonstrate the power and adaptability of asTech’s technology as well their dedication to ensuring their customers are ready for the future of collision repair.

“The industry is changing rapidly, and a major part of that is the rising numbers of electric vehicles on the road today. The expansion of our Remote OEM Solutions to now include Tesla vehicles is part of our commitment to consistently stay at the forefront of vehicle technology, like electrification, for the benefit of our customers,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc.

Existing asTech users can contact asTech customer care for an adapter to connect their device to Tesla vehicles.

Non-asTech customers looking for more information can contact asTech at [email protected] or by visiting https://astech.com.