Beam Global launches third-gen 160 mph wind-rated EV chargers

SAN DIEGO — Beam EV ARC systems are rated to withstand winds of 160 mph and can operate in up to 9.5 feet of flooding.

By PCD Staff

SAN DIEGO — Beam Global announced in a press release its third generation EV ARC product line of solar-powered EV charging systems with a wind rating upgraded to 160 mph.

EV ARC infrastructure systems are designated by the federal General Services Administration (GSA) as disaster preparedness response and recovery products due to energy security and resiliency capabilities during grid outages and natural or man-made disasters.

The company states that Beam EV ARC systems are independently rated to withstand winds of 160 mph and can continue to operate in up to 9.5 feet of flooding.

Each system generates, stores and delivers its own clean electricity and can be equipped with any quality brand EV charger, and an optional Emergency Power Panel, which provides 120v and 240v outlets for use by first responders or other authorized users when utility power is not available.

Earlier this year, EV ARC systems in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, which were in the direct path of Hurricane Idalia, continued to provide vital EV charging and emergency power throughout the storm, the company reports.

“Beam’s mission-driven culture goes beyond sustainable EV charging and energy storage to address the global problem of energy resilience faced by electric grids worldwide,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We believe 25% of EV charging infrastructure should be off-grid and powered by locally generated and stored electricity so that we can ensure that we have redundant sources of fuel during the rapid transition to electrified transportation and growing threats from climate change and other externalities, which can put our centralized grid infrastructure at risk. The United States has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure that we do not run out of diesel or gasoline. Now Beam Global’s products are providing the beginnings of a Strategic Electric Reserve so that we have the same level of security as we transition to the electrification of everything.”

According to Climate Central U.S. data analysis, about 83% of all reported power outages from 2000 to 2021 can be attributed to weather-related events, with the most recent decade from 2011 to 2021 experiencing 64% more major power outages than the previous decade, with an estimated $150B-$200B in costs to U.S. business every year.

GSA’s Disaster Purchasing Program expands purchasing beyond federal agencies and allows state and local governments to buy directly from GSA Schedules to facilitate disaster preparation, response or major disaster recovery.

