Ziebart International Corp. celebrates 65-year legacy

TROY, Mich. — Ziebart International Corporation marked its 65th anniversary, according to a press release.

During a celebratory event at the Detroit Historical Museum, Ziebart revealed the company’s first ever mascot: a knight in shining armor standing ready to protect and defend vehicles for the next 65 years and beyond.

Along with the knight comes Ziebart’s new tagline, “Your vehicle’s best defense.”

According to the press release, the knight and tagline will be seen in commercials across the country throughout the year.

Ziebart President and CEO Thomas A. Wolfe stated: “As we mark 65 years of innovation and quality, we extend gratitude to our franchisees, customers, employees and community that kept us successful all these years. Our newly announced charitable partnerships and museum exhibit honoring our founder pay homage to those who got us here. The introduction of our new knight mascot stands as a symbol to the defense every vehicle needs that will carry our franchisees into the future.”

Ziebart, which was started in Detroit, also announced a partnership with Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC.

Limited-edition, Ziebart-branded Born In Detroit apparel will be available to purchase through its online store intermittently throughout the year.

“Born In Detroit was founded on a mission to honor the incredible companies and organizations that were built here in Motown,” said Anthony Tomey, CEO of The Tomey Group and co-owner of Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC. “From the very invention of rustproofing, to continuing to grow and innovate 65 years later, we are thrilled to partner with Ziebart as the brand furthers Detroit’s legacy as the automotive capital of the country.”

All proceeds from Born In Detroit’s Ziebart store will be donated to Mission 22, a national veteran non-profit organization that provides support to veterans and their families.

Ziebart also offers a military discount, waiving the entire initial franchising fee for veterans.

Ziebart chose to donate to Mission 22 at the recommendation of franchise owner and Air Force veteran Nick Lambie.

“I’m honored to work for a company that not only makes it possible for veterans to enter the franchising space with ease, but also one that backs causes that are important to their franchise owners,” Lambie said. “I’m proud to support Mission 22, a veteran-found organization that provides invaluable services to veterans and their families, helping to get us through all of the ups and downs that come upon returning home.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Ziebart’s generosity during such a momentous time for the company,” said Nick Ostrowski, Mission 22 ambassador. “It’s companies like Ziebart who recognize the challenges many veterans face when re-entering the workforce that make it possible for organizations like Mission 22 to continue to provide the necessary support to veterans and their families. We’re humbled to have veterans like Nick Lambie in our corner advocating for those who have served.”

The event was capped off with the unveiling of Ziebart’s new exhibit in the Detroit Historical Museum.

The exhibit will be on display through June.