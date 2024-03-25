Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Yoshi Mobility has announced in a press release that it has acquired Mobile Auto Concepts Inc. (MACi), a full suite mobile automotive services company that specializes in tire care and replacement, preventative maintenance, multipoint inspections, eco-friendly washes and more.

MACi is headquartered in San Francisco with operations up and down the West Coast in major metropolitan areas including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento, Seattle and Los Angeles.

MACi’s suite of mobile automotive services will be integrated into the company’s service offerings and rebranded as part of Yoshi Mobility.

Notably, MACi’s eco-conscious carwashes and on-site tire services will complement Yoshi Mobility’s mobility platform, bolstering its network of certified mobile technicians who provide both on-site and virtual services, the release stated.

“We have big plans in motion for scaling our fleet mobile services, and MACi’s expertise and operational coverage will be instrumental in propelling our growth,” said Pratik Patel, Yoshi Mobility’s head of fleet services.

Notable MACi customers include Zipcar, UpShift Inc, University of San Francisco, Getaround, and the City of San Francisco.

“This company has been my baby since the early ’90s,” Wally Ghnaim, the CEO and founder of MACi, “I couldn’t be more proud of this next step.”

Ghnaim will join Yoshi Mobility as director of operations.