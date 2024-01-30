 Army Reservist opens Tint World location in Tennessee

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Detailing

Army Reservist opens Tint World location in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The store opening marks the company's sixth Tennessee location.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Owner Gamaliel Martinez brings valuable military experience to the state’s sixth National Automotive Styling Centers franchise store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. —Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced the opening of its sixth Tennessee store to serve the fast-growing Clarksville metropolitan area and the nearby Fort Campbell U.S. Army base.

Related Articles

Owned by Gamaliel Martinez, it is located at 305 Tiny Town Rd., Ste. A in Clarksville.

Tint World Clarksville provides a comprehensive range of premium aftermarket products and services, including customized audio and video systems, high-quality wheels and tires, advanced security enhancements, window tinting, and paint protection films, according to Tint World.

“It’s an honor to serve the community around Fort Campbell,” said Martinez, who serves in the Army Reserve as an aviation mission survivability officer. “I was drawn to Tint World by the dependable, repeatable franchise systems they provide to support franchisee success. But the company’s proven commitment to veterans and active service members as well as their families closed the deal. It’s gratifying to be able to offer Tint World’s comprehensive selection of premium services and products from the most trusted brands to our proud patriotic community.”

You May Also Like

detailing market report
Carwash News

303 Automotive announces new YouTube series

CHICAGO — The web series will provide a wealth of knowledge, tips and tricks to achieve the ultimate in protection and the perfect show-quality look.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHICAGO — 303 Products announced in a press release a new automotive detailing YouTube web series titled “303 Car Care.”

The series, produced in-house at Gold Eagle Company, is designed to showcase exciting vehicles of all types — race, off-road, classics and luxury — and demonstrate 303’s unique strategies used to clean, protect and detail each vehicle.

Read Full Article

More Detailing Posts
Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Carrollton, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The store will be owned by Eric and Richelle Grajo, who plan on opening two additional stores in the Dallas area in the coming years.

By PCD Staff
Tint World opens new location in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The new location expands the company’s service along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

By PCD Staff
Tint World adds Pembroke Pines location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The new store takes the franchise’s total number of Flori-da locations to 22.

By PCD Staff
Tint World opens third New Jersey location

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tint World continues to expand on the East Coast with its third location in New Jersey opened by a military veteran.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Tint World plans strategic development in Carolinas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.

By PCD Staff
A development agreement will result in six new locations throughout North and South Carolina.
Ziebart franchisee recognized with franchise award

TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.

By PCD Staff
TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.
Ziebart gathers to celebrate successes, give back to community 

TROY, Mich. — During the company’s Franchise Reunion, dozens of franchise owners and store leaders were recognized for recent achievements.

By PCD Staff
Detailing for newbies 

What should new detailers focus on and, as important, not focus on?

By Bud Abraham