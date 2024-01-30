Army Reservist opens Tint World location in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. —Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announced the opening of its sixth Tennessee store to serve the fast-growing Clarksville metropolitan area and the nearby Fort Campbell U.S. Army base.

Owned by Gamaliel Martinez, it is located at 305 Tiny Town Rd., Ste. A in Clarksville.

Tint World Clarksville provides a comprehensive range of premium aftermarket products and services, including customized audio and video systems, high-quality wheels and tires, advanced security enhancements, window tinting, and paint protection films, according to Tint World.

“It’s an honor to serve the community around Fort Campbell,” said Martinez, who serves in the Army Reserve as an aviation mission survivability officer. “I was drawn to Tint World by the dependable, repeatable franchise systems they provide to support franchisee success. But the company’s proven commitment to veterans and active service members as well as their families closed the deal. It’s gratifying to be able to offer Tint World’s comprehensive selection of premium services and products from the most trusted brands to our proud patriotic community.”