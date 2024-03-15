 Ziebart celebrates 65 years with museum exhibit unveiling

Ziebart celebrates 65 years with museum exhibit unveiling

TROY, Mich. — Automotive aftercare franchise kicks off 65-year anniversary with event at Detroit Historical Museum.

By Rich DiPaolo
TROY, Mich. — Ziebart International Corporation announced it is kicking off its milestone anniversary celebration with the Defending Our Legacy: Ziebart’s 65thAnniversary event to unveil a new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Brand founder Kurt Ziebart’s family will be in attendance, along with the head of the International Franchise Association (IFA), and a University of Michigan icon, the company announced in a press release.

In addition to the fanfare associated with the event, Ziebart will also announce a number of new initiatives, including significant partnership agreements, a national advertising campaign and the introduction of the brand’s first-ever mascot.

“As we celebrate 65 years of defending vehicles, we’re proud to have played a role in Detroit’s rich history in the automotive industry,” said Thomas A. Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart. “As we look forward to continuing to build upon this foundation of innovation, invention and problem solving, we’re thrilled to commemorate our 65th anniversary with this remarkable partnership and event at the Detroit Historical Museum.”

At the center of the celebration will be the unveiling of Ziebart’s new exhibit in the Detroit Historical Museum, which will appropriately be showcased in the museum’s America’s Motor City exhibition.

The new exhibit will detail the last 65 years of the Ziebart franchise, from the invention of rustproofing in 1959 to the extensive services the brand offers today, including detailing, paint correction and protection, window tinting and more.

Defending Our Legacy: Ziebart’s 65th Anniversary Event Details

  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
  • Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI
  • Programming begins at 10 a.m. ET

Underscoring the theme of Detroit and community, the event will feature the artwork of Detroit-native Desiree Kelly, who will live-paint a mural depicting iconic Ziebart moments onto a car door.

Also attending the event is University of Michigan’s Victor the Frisbee Dog.

