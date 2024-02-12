IGL Coatings awarded 2023 IDA Detail Supplier of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — IGL Coatings has been awarded the 2023 Detail Supplier of the Year Award from IDA (International Detailers Association), the company announced in a press release.

The IDA presented the awards at its annual business meeting and awards ceremony on Feb. 2, 2024, at Mobile Tech Expo, in Kissimmee, Florida.

This accolade recognizes IGL Coatings for its exceptional contributions to the detailing industry through outstanding products and services, the release stated.

Thousands of installers worldwide voted for their detail supplier of the year, naming IGL Coatings for its unwavering commitment to innovation, professional standards and substantial support for structured educational programs within the detailing profession.

According to the release, IGL Coatings continues to create passionate mentors and leaders in the community, helping 5,000 entrepreneurs worldwide in 2023, through constant knowledge sharing through trainings and extended marketing efforts to educate the industry.

Keong Chun Chieh, CEO of IGL Coatings, “When we first introduced IGL Coatings almost 10 years ago, we could have not even imagined to be winning an award from the IDA. Today this is made possible through the amazing IGL team, fantastic support from IGL Coatings USA, Joel LaPalme, Jeff Kary and the entire USA team. The team that tirelessly provides their mentorship, support and passion to the entire IGL family.”

He continues, “And the most important people is, of course, the IGL family that continues to purchase from us, trusting us with their support and, of course, votes! Thank you all!”

For more information about IGL Coatings and their range of automotive and marine products, please visit www.iglcoatings.com.