SOBA Awards IGL Coatings Founder Entrepreneur of the Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — IGL Coatings announced in a press release that its CEO and founder, Keong Chun Chieh, has been honored with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Star Outstanding Business Awards (SOBA) 2023 for his exceptional performance and outstanding contributions to the Malaysian economy.

The SOBA Awards recognize and celebrate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the nation’s economic landscape.

The awards highlight the dedication and achievements of entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in their respective industries.

CEO and Founder Keong Chun Chieh

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition. This award is a testament to the IGL Team’s hard work and dedication. And a reflection of the trust and support from our IGL family towards the IGL Coatings brand,” said Keong.

Keong’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in propelling IGL Coatings to new heights, the release stated, noting that this recognition is a testament to his dedication and the collective efforts of the entire IGL Coatings team worldwide.

“We are always improving, growing and learning. 2024 will be a year of exciting partnerships and groundbreaking achievements on the horizon!” exclaimed Keong.

Arlene Tan Eng Guat, vice president of the Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association, noted the high caliber of participants in the SOBA 2023 awards, citing their extensive industry knowledge and exemplary performance in their industry.

Since its inception, SOBA has honored over 400 entrepreneurs and businesses for their exceptional contributions to the nation’s economy.

The rigorous selection process ensures that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition, reflecting the high standards of entrepreneurship, the release stated.