 Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Kennesaw, Georgia

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The brand has added eight new stores over the past year. This is the first store in Georgia and the 11th location in the country.

By PCD Staff
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The new Turbo Tint franchise opened on Jan. 23 and is located in the Mack Dobbs Point Shopping Center at 2953 Cobb Pkwy. NW.

It is the first Turbo Tint store in Georgia and the 11th location in the country.

After launching its first store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in October 2020, the brand has added eight new stores over the past year.

The new Turbo Tint store is owned by Rob Nugent, a native of Jamaica who served nine years in the United State Marine Corps.

Following his time in the military, Nugent earned an MBA from Penn State and had an extensive career in B2B sales and marketing.

After many years of working in a corporate role, Nugent wanted to own a franchise and was impressed by the Turbo Tint business model.

“When I was looking at franchise opportunities, I was blown away by the customer reviews and didn’t know the number of 5-star ratings was even possible,” said Nugent. “Turbo Tint is a game changer with the speed of service and convenience it provides. Customers in the Kennesaw area looking for window tinting services are in for a totally new experience with Turbo Tint.”

“We are very excited to bring the first Turbo Tint store to the state of Georgia with our newest location in Kennesaw,” said Peter Baldine, president of Moran Family of Brands. “We were extremely impressed by Rob’s background of building and leading a team from his time in the military, along with his sales and marketing experience. Residents of Kennesaw will love the convenience, amenities and overall customer experience they will get with Turbo Tint.”

The new Turbo Tint store in Kennesaw will operate Tuesday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Turbo Tint specializes in automotive and architectural window tinting solutions. Under the brand’s concept, customers can purchase a tint package and schedule an appointment online. When they arrive for service on their vehicle, they will only need to select their desired shade of window film. The entire installation process is completed in one hour or less.

For more information on Moran Family of Brands visit http://www.moranfamilyofbrands.com.

