General Manager | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Position: General Manager

Site: Lawndale, California

Position Summary:

This position’s qualifications, duties, and responsibilities involve all aspects of the express car wash site’s operations. The GM will be expected and required to implement all processes and procedures as directed. The salaried position allows a 5-day work week with two days off with a minimum of 50 hours worked every week. Benefits are available. TWO WEEKS PAID VACATION & allowance for health insurance provided.

Compensation:

Annual salary with bonus available based on site performance.

Prequalifications: Must be able to provide the following…

Provide verifiable job references

Pass and complete a background check

Pass a drug test

Pass a management test

Be bondable

Physical Qualifications:

Will be standing, walking, speaking, using manual dexterity, seeing, hearing, reading, be in heat or cold for 12+ hours a week.

Will be lifting, pushing, pulling, stooping, and bending from 4+ hours a week

Will be sitting and may get wet 2+ hours a week.

Roles and Responsibilities: