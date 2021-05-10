General Manager | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Company: The Association Car Wash Management
Position: General Manager
Site: Lawndale, California
Position Summary:
This position’s qualifications, duties, and responsibilities involve all aspects of the express car wash site’s operations. The GM will be expected and required to implement all processes and procedures as directed. The salaried position allows a 5-day work week with two days off with a minimum of 50 hours worked every week. Benefits are available. TWO WEEKS PAID VACATION & allowance for health insurance provided.
Compensation:
Annual salary with bonus available based on site performance.
Prequalifications: Must be able to provide the following…
- Provide verifiable job references
- Pass and complete a background check
- Pass a drug test
- Pass a management test
- Be bondable
Physical Qualifications:
- Will be standing, walking, speaking, using manual dexterity, seeing, hearing, reading, be in heat or cold for 12+ hours a week.
- Will be lifting, pushing, pulling, stooping, and bending from 4+ hours a week
- Will be sitting and may get wet 2+ hours a week.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Maintain an outstanding product quality
- Manage all staff training
- Manage technical work
- Maintain a steady culture with staff and customers
- Maintain an updated industry knowledge
- Enforce defined site procedures
- Maintain a valid driver’s license
- Grow customer satisfaction
- Set protocols completed in a timely manner
- Hiring and training staff
- Cash management
- Payroll and timecard management
- Daily accounting reconciliation and preparing/making deposits.
Skills and Abilities:
- Effective communication
- Leadership
- Confidence
- Sense of urgency
- Problem solving
- Conflict resolution
- Critical thinking
- Approachable
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $74,000.00/year
Contact Info:
Mike Grimes
623-224-1095